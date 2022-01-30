Women with endometriosis forced to seek 'unaffordable' private care

Sam Wastney of Motueka, hopes her online campaign moves the government towards funding help for women suffering from the painful and debilitating condition of endometriosis.

Olivia Loveday​ never expected she would have to turn to private healthcare to seek treatment for her endometriosis.

“You pay taxes, and you think the public system will look after you,” said the 24-year-old Auckland women, who suffers from the painful disorder where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in places it shouldn’t.

But after being denied an appointment for endometriosis through the public system, she had no option but to invest in private health insurance.

She’s one of a number of women who say public health failings are forcing them to self-fund treatment.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Olivia Loveday, 24, feels she has been let down by the public healthcare system.

READ MORE:

* Mother, 30, gets hysterectomy after years in agony: 'I feel like a new person'

* 'We are letting down hundreds of thousands of women': Emily Writes spent savings on hysterectomy to get rid of endometriosis pain

* 'I still don't understand': Christchurch woman shocked at insurance refusal



It’s cost her $35 a week for the last two years, yet she will not be able to access private treatment until May 2023, because of the pre-existing wait period in place for most insurance provider policies, including hers.

The delay in treatment has exacerbated the endometriosis, leaving her in agony and taking both a mental and physical toll. The condition has spread to her bowel, and chronic use of pain relief has left her with gastritis.

“I feel like I have been failed by the system,” Loveday said.

Southern Cross Health Insurance Chief Medical Officer Stephen Child said between July 2020 and June 2021 more than 3000 endometriosis surgeries were funded by Southern Cross, totalling $37 million.

Matthew Rosenberg/Stuff Southern Cross funded more than 3000 endometriosis surgeries between July 2020 and June 2021.

Health insurer Nib received 498 endometriosis treatment claims between November 2020 and October 2021, which equated to $3.9m being paid out for endometriosis treatment, up from $3.7m the previous year.

When Jessica Punter ​needed to have a diagnostic laparoscopy to determine her endometriosis, her doctor told her that she would have to wait up to two years to have it done through the public health system.

In chronic pain, she said this left her no choice but to go private.

“I was told that I was a severe case and that private surgery was recommended to have relief faster.”

Punter​ then became one of a growing number of people without health insurance who are paying for medical treatment out of their own pocket.

123rf The Ministry of Health developed guidelines for the practice guidance Diagnosis and Management of Endometriosis that had been disseminated to all DHBs in the country.

Under a third of New Zealanders currently have health insurance, and as waiting lists increase more and more people are forced to self-fund.

Three months after the surgery, Punter said her pain was back and more severe than ever, and she had spent $16,000 for just a couple of months of good-quality life.

I’m suffering, every single day, endometriosis has taken over my life. Every move I make I have to take my pain into consideration.”

Private Auckland gynaecologist Dr Padmaja Koya​ worked in the public sector for nearly 18 years before switching to private care.

When in the public system she often had a nine-month wait list for ‘severe’ endometriosis.

“The main problem with the public health system is the wait time and the availability of resources,” she said.

The Ministry of Health said reprioritisation of health and support services for the Covid-19 response had extended referrals and wait times at some public hospitals.

“The ministry is working closely with DHBs to support them in managing hospital treatments and increase people’s access to surgeries and consultations that may have been delayed.”

Koya said up to 30 per cent of the endometriosis patients she treated started on public wait lists, “until their pain becomes too intolerable, or they can’t afford to wait any longer.

“Given a choice, women would like to go private; they get more support directly.”

Stage 4 severe endometriosis left Heléna Craig unable to work.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Stage 4 severe endometriosis left Heléna Craig unable to work.

After being denied endometriosis treatment through the public system, Craig was left in limbo without health insurance and unable to afford the “desperately” needed surgery.

“I have tried to get private health insurance to cover my situation, however it is currently unavailable as there is a three-year wait for pre-existing conditions.

“I physically and mentally can not afford to wait another three years, risking further irreversible damage.”

Craig turned to Givealittle to fundraise the $20,000 needed, but has raised less than $5000 so far.

She said not being able to access the public system left her feeling “dehumanised and deflated.”

“Continuing to ignore endometriosis as a major issue leaves women suffering,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heléna Craig says not being able to access the public system has left her feeling “dehumanised and deflated”.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) said in a statement that healthcare for women in Aotearoa “must not be reliant on ability to afford private health care”.

The college is calling for a women’s health plan to help provide equitable access to care.

The Ministry of Health said it was aware a delayed diagnosis could dramatically affect a person’s wellbeing, and had worked with specialist clinicians on a webinar to promote endometriosis care in the New Zealand public health system.

“Equity was an important focus as Māori and Pacific women living with endometriosis are not often acknowledged.”

Auckland DHB was approached for comment, but did not respond by deadline.