Warning for consumers after spike in food poisoning from undercooked shellfish

Thirty-six cases of vibrio parahaemolyticus have been reported around Aotearoa in the past two months. (File photo)

A rise in cases of food poisoning resulting from undercooked seafood has prompted a warning from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Since November 15, there have been 36 cases of vibrio parahaemolyticus, a bacterium located in shellfish, reported around New Zealand.

The ministry would normally expect to see only three or four during that time.

The ages of the people affected were between 23 and 90. Twelve of the cases were hospitalised.

Vibrio Parahaemolyticus is a bacterium present in shellfish that live in warmer water.

Infection often results in stomach sickness alongside headaches, fever and chills.

The biggest culprits in the latest outbreak were oysters, mussels, crayfish and kina, the ministry said.

A risk profile for the ministry said the risk of contracting a vibrio infection may rise as water temperatures increase as a result of climate change and its impacts on the ocean.

“As mussel harvesting is a favourite summer pastime of many New Zealanders and are sold live and raw in many New Zealand supermarkets, we advise consumers to cook mussels thoroughly before consumption to avoid getting sick,” New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vince Arbuckle said.

“We have been working with the major supermarket chains to ensure that point-of-sale signage to cook mussels is available for consumers.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Oysters are some of the biggest culprits in the latest vibrio parahaemolyticus outbreak. (File photo)

Consumers should keep their hands and utensils clean, chill shellfish as soon as they were purchased or harvested, and cook them thoroughly, the ministry said.

“People with low immunity, pregnant, or elderly should always avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish as the illness can be more severe.

“If you get sick after eating shellfish, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16 or seek medical attention immediately. If possible, store and refrigerate any leftover shellfish for testing.”