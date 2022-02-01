30% increase in mental health-related incidents for St John Ambulance

St John Ambulance’s latest 2021 ambulance data saw a “concerning” 30 per cent increase in mental health-related incidents.

St John responded to 10,975 mental health incidents last year, making up 2.3 per cent of all incidents. This was a 30 per cent increase on the 2020 total of 8443.

Dan Ohs, St John Deputy Chief Executive of Ambulance Operations, said the Covid-19 pandemic continued to create ongoing challenges for emergency ambulances services and had created another extremely busy year for 2021.

Despite another year of lockdowns, 111 call volumes saw a 9.6 per cent increase – to 606,503 incidents in 2021.

Ohs said there had been a concerning rise in the number of mental health and suicide attempt incidents.

“We continue to respond to very distressed and vulnerable patients, but the most disturbing trend out of these types of incidents is the number involving patients aged under 14,” he said.

Shaun Robinson, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation, said it was another piece of evidence that demonstrated our response to mental health and wellbeing in New Zealand was still broken despite people working hard to rebuild and make things better.

It’s a similar trend to what the police have had to deal with, they had seen an increasing number of mental health and suicide related call-outs year-on-year for quite some time, Robinson said.

Mental distress was probably the second-biggest health challenge facing New Zealand next to Covid-19 and believed more than a million people a year suffered significant distress, he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Shaun Robinson, Chief Executive of the Mental Health Foundation, said mental distress was probably the second-biggest health challenge facing New Zealand.

Robinson said the $1.9 billion the government allocated for mental health in 2019 sounded like a very large number but spread over four years it wasn’t as big as it sounded.

“The $1.9 billion was just enough to catch us up but not to take us very far forward. There needs to be ongoing funding.”

St John Ambulance said it was prepared for another challenging year ahead in 2022 as New Zealand moved from a pandemic to endemic response to Covid-19.