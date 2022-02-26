'Devastated': Appointment for severe psoriasis cancelled as Christchurch's sole dermatologist 'unable to work'

A woman who has patches of red, itchy, flaking skin all over her body was devastated when an appointment with a dermatologist was cancelled (file photo).

A woman who has patches of red, itchy, flaking skin all over her body was devastated when an appointment with a dermatologist was cancelled because the sole publicly-funded specialist in Christchurch was no longer working for the health board.

The third year university student, who suffers from severe psoriasis, a chronic skin disease that causes scaly patches of skin with no cure, is not alone.

The only health board in the South Island that now provides publicly funded dermatology services is the Southern District Health Board, which contracts private dermatologists for about 32 hours per week. Capital and Coast health board provides services from a locum dermatologist one day per month.

A clinical recommendation of one dermatologist per 100,000 people was made in a 2014 review of services.

The Christchurch woman, who did not want to be named, said the condition had made her extremely self-conscious and socially isolated as people were put off by the appearance of her skin.

She had not been swimming in more than 25 years, never wore black clothes and kept her body well-hidden under long skirts and tops.

“With psoriasis you can leave quite big scales where you are. Even in summer, you can’t wear shorts or anything because people ... will tend to avoid you, like you’re catchy.”

She said her condition was getting worse, and her skin was always itchy.

Flare-ups can last for weeks or months before subsiding. Dermatologists are specialist doctors trained in the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases.

Her GP, Vanessa Weenink, had since prescribed the medication without the supervision of a hospital dermatologist.

Weenink said not having specialist oversight put her, and other GPs, in a difficult position.

“...But I’m willing to do that, because she needs it and if I don’t, she hasn’t got any other option. I felt it was the right thing to do.”

The woman said she was in no financial position to pay for a private appointment, which cost about $270, on average.

Minister of Health Andrew Little, who was visiting Christchurch on Thursday, said he was aware the service in Christchurch had been suspended but said the board was funded to provide three fulltime dermatologists.

“...so the funding is there, it’s about recruiting people into those roles.”

He blamed the district health board system for the national shortage of dermatologists.

Little said he had “great confidence” Health NZ would complete long-term workforce planning and “really start to fill those gaps”.

The woman who spoke to Stuff said she had been looking forward to an appointment with a dermatologist at Christchurch Hospital on March 14 in the hope they could prescribe her an immune-suppressing drug that had worked for her in the past.

But last week she received a letter from chief of medicine David Smyth to say the appointment could not go ahead “with our sole dermatologist unable to work”.

“[I was] devastated... I’ve been on the drug before, and I know the risks and benefits, so it should have been easy.”

Smyth told Stuff there was a severe shortage of dermatologists in New Zealand and world-wide and apologised “for the difficulties this may cause our patients”.

“We anticipate that the capacity will be constrained for the next three months.”

Christchurch dermatologist Grant Bellamy, a member of New Zealand Dermatological Society, said the Christchurch service should employ at least six fulltime dermatologists to meet the needs of the Canterbury and West Coast population.

Dermatologists often left the service because they were over-worked and unsupported, Bellamy said.

“When you’re not fully staffed you’re always under the pump and the hospital has never taken that seriously... no-one at the Ministry of Health is listening.”

“...it’s not something that’s great to be on long term because you have to have regular blood tests to check the liver function.

“That’s why the dermatologist wanted me to see me, to see if the psoriasis warranted being on that kind of drug.”

Weenink said there were a number of dermatologists working in the private sector, but many patients could not afford to pay for those services.

“It’s a really sad and difficult situation for people.”

New Zealand Dermatological Society (NZDSI) national lead for the provision of publicly funded dermatology Dr Paul Jarrett said he had raised the issue with multiple Ministers of Health, the Ministry, chief medical officers and Health Work Force NZ for eight years.

He said the lack of funded dermatological services was “profoundly harmful and damaging for our patients”.

“It is difficult to encapsulate and describe the enormous distress that significant dermatological disease causes and especially for our vulnerable population including the economically disadvantaged.”

Jarrett said the planned centralised health entity, Health NZ and the Government needed “to commit specific additional funding for publicly funded dermatology”.

More training of dermatologists was needed, he said.

“There is no lack of New Zealand doctors wanting to train, but they need supported, public departments to enter into in order to carry out that care for our community.”

GPs managed many skin problems, but there were some – including psoriasis – that required specialist diagnosis and treatment, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president and chair Dr Samantha Murton​ said.

“If the public service drops their dermatology services it means the care for those skin conditions is completely unavailable for a large number of those people who may not have the financial [ability] to pay for it.”