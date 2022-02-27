'Spiritual healer' still practising despite saying she stopped after friend's suicide

Marita Godfrey speaks about contact her mother made with on-line healers before she took her own life.

A self-described spiritual healer is charging clients hundreds of dollars a session, despite telling the High Court she stopped after a friend she gave services to committed suicide.

The daughter of the woman who died says she wants people to be aware of the healer’s background so they can make informed decisions about their care.

Anna Godfrey​ died in Levin in July 2017, with coroner Tim Scott ruling her death a suicide.

The inquest into Godfrey’s death heard she was given advice on managing her mental health by two self-described spiritual healers – New Zealand-based Karyn Goldingham​ and her American mentor Ed Strachar​.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Karyn Goldingham, pictured in 2016, told the High Court she stopped doing spiritual healing, but is continuing to offer the service.

Scott said the advice, which Godfrey paid Strachar at least $23,500 for, was useless.

His messages, which Scott described as often “rude”, included telling Godfrey to free herself from the fear of death.

Goldingham, who gave some free services as a friend, was “completely out of her depth”, Scott said.

While Goldingham’s advice did not cause Godfrey’s death, the outcome may have been different if she told Godfrey’s family what was happening.

"She did not set out to cause mischief and indeed she did not actively cause it, but she did cause an opportunity to offer help and assistance to be lost," Scott said.

SUPPLIED Anna Godfrey committed suicide in July 2017 after seeking what a coroner said was “useless” advice from spiritual healers.

The coroner gave Goldingham name suppression, but that decision was overturned by High Court judge Justice Simon France​.

In his ruling, the judge said Goldingham provided an affidavit saying she had ceased her healing “services” and retrained as a life coach.

But Anna Godfrey’s daughter Marita Godfrey​ discovered in February Goldingham was still advertising her services as a spiritual healer online.

Goldingham’s social media activity indicates she founded the website in August 2021.

Marita Godfrey said she was looking for a Stuff article about Goldingham when she stumbled upon her website.

“I felt quite sick to my stomach.”

healingwithkaryn Karyn Goldingham advertises herself as a "master soul healer", despite telling the High Court she was giving up the practice.

She described the website’s wording as careful, with Goldingham making clear she is not a trained medical professional and her services do not replace proper medical treatment.

But she also asks prospective clients to let her know about any problems they have, such as knee pain or fatigue.

She also speaks in a live chat with Strachar, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2021, of curing a woman who had “demons, negative spirit guides, negative soul contracts [and] curses”

She also said she cured the woman’s physical ailments, which included lumps in her breasts, digestion issues, profuse sweating and “women’s issues”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Marita Godfrey, pictured looking at images of her mother Anna Godfrey, wants people to be aware of the risks spiritual healers like Karyn Goldingham pose.

Goldingham and Strachar do not speak about what happened with Anna Godfrey during the 51-minute video, instead speaking about how they “heal” people via Facebook Messenger, video chats and other online methods.

They say their process works “every single time”.

An initial consultation with Goldingham costs US$150, with fees rising to US$4000 or more for up to five sessions and check-ins, with the price varying depending on the “risk and energy required to heal”.

Unknown/Stuff Ed Strachar and Karyn Goldingham, who were both criticised by a coroner for the advice they gave Anna Godfrey before her death in 2017, speak on a live chat in 2021 about their services.

Marita Godfrey said she was not surprised Goldingham still offered spiritual healing, but it was upsetting considering what happened to her mother.

“Nothing is going to stop her.”

She did not want to tell people to never deal with healers like Goldingham, as they may find comfort.

But she wanted people to seek medical care if they seriously needed instead of relying on people like Goldingham.

Stuff has approached Goldingham via her website for comment.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.