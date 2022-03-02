District health boards seek injunction to stop 10,000 health workers striking

It's currently dealing with more hospitalisations than New Zealand as a whole experienced during the peak of the Delta outbreak.

District health boards from around the country have gone to the Employment Court to try to stop a healthcare workers’ strike this Friday.

The nationwide action by 10,000 members of the Public Service Association (PSA) would see a range of hospital, community and outpatient services postponed for 24 hours from 6am Friday.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chief executive Keriana Brooking said DHBs had asked the union to lift the strike notices, but it had refused.

The DHBs owed it to their patients and other health workers to try to prevent further disruption to health services, which had already been impacted by Covid-19, she said.

The pressure on DHB hospital and community services had already increased because the Omicron outbreak had completely changed the health landscape, she said.

“We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) set down next Monday and Tuesday and we need to give that process a chance before disrupting patient services just as Omicron is peaking.

“We don’t think it’s right the strike goes ahead when the ERA has offered a pathway to help settle these pay talks.”

Brooking said the pay offer was in line with other DHB pay settlements.

Pay equity was at the heart of the strike, but was a separate process and shouldn’t be bundled up with pay talks, Brooking said.

A pay equity claim was underway for the Allied Health workforce which involved other unions, the Government and the Ministry of Health, but none of those bodies were part of these pay talks, she said.

“The sooner we can settle these pay talks, the sooner we can focus on the pay equity claim.”

Acute and emergency services would still be available during the strike and DHBs would contact those whose services had to be postponed and rescheduled.