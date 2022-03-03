Chemotherapy, surgeries 'will become more risky' as antibiotic resistance grows

Overuse of antibiotics is accelerating the spread of drug resistant superbugs, experts warn. (Video first published May 2020)

Surgeries and treatments such as hip replacements and chemotherapy will become more risky as germs become more resistant to antimicrobial drugs, a new report warns.

Antimicrobial resistance, more commonly referred to as antibiotic resistance, is when germs get to know the antimicrobial drug and can avoid it.

This means the drug becomes much less effective at warding off disease, resulting in superbugs.

UNSPLASH Routine surgeries, such as hip replacements, will become more risky as more germs become resistant to antibiotics, a new report has found. (File photo)

The report, released on Thursday by the prime minister’s chief science advisor Juliet Gerrard, said treatments that lower immunity, such as chemotherapy, would become more risky as antibiotic resistance grew.

“Increasing antibiotic resistance will make many infections harder to treat, and an increasing number of infections will be untreatable,” Auckland University associate professor Mark Thomas said.

Antimicrobial resistance has been an issue for the past decade. (File photo)

The resistant superbugs are caused by an overprescription of antimicrobial drugs.

Kiwis have a culture of expecting antibiotics when they get sick, Thomas said.

“We’ve got in the habit of it. We expect that when we pay something to the doctor we think we should get an antibiotic prescription.”

He said some doctors handed out prescriptions for antibiotics even when they were not needed.

New Zealand is the fourth-highest prescriber of antimicrobials in the OECD. Most of these antimicrobials, 95 per cent, are dished out by GPs.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Chief science adviser to the prime minister, professor Juliet Gerrard, says doctors need to be more careful about prescribing antibiotics.

The report called for people to be more careful about their use of antibiotics, and for doctors to be more careful when they prescribed them.

“[We should] only use antimicrobials like antibiotics when we need to, so that they keep working for us as long as possible.”

Antimicrobial resistance was already impacting Aotearoa, the report said.

“People might know members of their family that have urinary tract infections that do not respond to antibiotics because of resistance.

UNSPLASH Root canals and caesareans could become more risky. (File photo)

“There are examples in hospitals of people with pneumonia that don't respond to treatment. And there are skin infections caused by MRSA that crop up sometimes, so we start to see early signs in New Zealand.”

If changes weren’t made, routine surgeries like root canals, hip replacements, and caesareans would all become more risky, the report said.

“Tackling infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance in Aotearoa New Zealand is a matter of rolling up our collective sleeves and getting it done.”

University of Canterbury professor Jack Heinemann said people needed to think not just about their use of antibiotics, but the chemicals they used in their homes and on their lawns.

“To solve the problem of antimicrobial resistance will require that we change our ways, not just our drugs. Putting all our efforts into the invention of new antimicrobials without addressing how we misused older antimicrobials will rob future generations of new and old alike,” he said.