Union blames loss of local expertise for HealthCare NZ worker woes

PSA organiser Chris Ollington says workers are unhappy about the support they, and their clients, receive (file photo).

The removal of regional expertise is at the heart of disharmony among HealthCare NZ workers, their union representative says.

Public Service Association organiser Chris Ollington, who is responsible for PSA members employed by New Zealand Health Group, the company that owns HealthCare NZ, said staff at the Auckland call centre were trying to do the job of people who had built up years of institutional knowledge in their region.

Support workers went into the homes of mostly elderly and sick people to assist them with a wide range of things, such as administering medication, helping them shower and more.

The criticism comes amid a number of complaints from clients and support workers.

“Members are really stressed out and unhappy about the support they get, and the support their clients get.”

He said HealthCare NZ once had a good local footprint but it disappeared when it centralised its contact centre.

Wait times to reach the contact centre were “horrendous”.

Ollington said the company would have lost workers because of the vaccine mandate and there were funding issues in the sector, but if there were still regional co-ordinators they would be better placed to deal with them.

Members had complained to him about it taking months to organise leave, shifts not being covered when they were away, and workers being rostered to be in two places at once.

He had raised concerns with the company a number of times, and it had “done some tinkering but nothing major”.

One HealthCare NZ worker, who Stuff has agreed not to name out of fear of reprisal, said client visits were added and removed from rosters without notice.

She had tried to raise concerns but felt she had not been listened to.

“They are just an absolute nightmare to work for, they are going to lose a lot of us workers.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff NZ Health Group managing director Josephine Gagan says HealthCare NZ staff do a wonderful job in a challenging environment (file photo).

New Zealand Health Group managing director Josephine Gagan said as with any large organisation they did at times receive complaints, which they treated very seriously.

Due to the anonymity of the complaints raised, HealthCare NZ did not have any information to purse the allegations of inappropriate behaviour further.

They were saddened when such allegations were made and took them seriously.

“We are in the business of caring, and we do care for every person we support or [who] works with us.

“We also value the input we receive from both our staff and people we support as we continue and strive to improve our service delivery and systems.”

HealthCare NZ workers looked after thousands of people daily throughout the country and staff did a wonderful job in a challenging environment.

They had a healthy relationship with the unions and addressed any concerns in the appropriate manner, however, she did not want to discuss union matters via the media.

The recent centralisation of the call centre had resulted in a highly trained service team being available to address client’s needs quickly and professionally.

“It was done to provide a streamlined service to cater for all of our clients nationwide and is part of an ongoing review of HealthCare’s systems and processes to ensure that we’re delivering the best service possible.”

Gagan said wait times for the call centre were typically less than two to four minutes, but these could be longer for peak times such as nights, weekends and early mornings.