Kiwis with rare disorders 'isolated' and 'traumatised' by health system

NZ is decades behind some other countries in their support for people with rare diseases, but head of Rare Disorders New Zealand, Lisa Foster says that could easily change. (First published February 23, 2021)

Kiwis with rare health disorders are raising concerns about a public health system they say leaves them “isolated” and “traumatised”.

It's estimated 300,000 New Zealanders live with various rare disorders, but there is no official definition of what is rare, no register, no dedicated health policy and no co-ordinated support.

An undiagnosed disease has cost 18-year-old Raven Plummer​ (they/them) about half their life.

Bedridden by constant nausea and extreme weight loss, Plummer was not able to complete high school or have a social life. Despite losing 22kg in the past year, they continue to be without a diagnosis.

Plummer said they were scared, standing at 170cm and weighing only 49 kg, they were no closer to a diagnosis since first becoming unwell six years ago.

“I feel like they never listen to me,” Plummer said.

“Every single time I'm at the doctors or in hospital they always bring up mental health first, before any other physical symptoms, even if I am vomiting and can’t talk.”

Rare Disorders New Zealand (RDNZ) chief executive Lisa Foster​ said Plummer's not alone, with the lack of a national framework leaving many people neglected.

“It's a system that doesn’t see you, and you can imagine how it feels going to get help and your not seen or validated and that is cumulative trauma.”

Supplied Raven Plummer was diagnosed with a generalised anxiety disorder, in 2016 and believed this had contributed to doctors not uncovering what was wrong.

A recent RDNZ survey highlighted the inequality people with rare disorders encounter.

Of the 718 responses, more than half had to wait over a year for a diagnosis. And for one in five, a diagnosis took longer than 10 years.

Over half had to visit three or more doctors to get a diagnosis, and for one in 10, over 10 doctors were visited.

Misdiagnoses were another barrier, with over 60 per cent of respondents misdiagnosed at least once, and 10 per cent misdiagnosed at least twice, before a confirmed diagnosis.

Plummer and their mother Samantha, believe their issue is superior mesenteric artery syndrome (SMAS), a rare digestive system disorder.

Unsplash Rare Disorders New Zealand, chief executive Lisa Foster said it had become common for Kiwis with rare disorders to be left feeling isolated and alone by the health system.

It's thought between 0.1–0.3 per cent of the global population are affected by SMAS.

“I think because it's so rare they don’t really want to deal with it.”

“I just feel like they are avoiding having to deal with something that will be difficult to deal with.”

Plummer's mother is concerned if a professional diagnosis doesn’t come soon.

“With the amount of weight loss that has happened recently I don't think we have two months to wait, unless I want to see them on a feeding tube.”

Plummer said, the family had been left ‘isolated’ and ‘traumatised’ by the public health system.

“It has been a really long experience, and difficult experience, and a very isolating experience.”

It took Auckland woman, Kelly McQuinlan​ 22 years to be officially diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare condition affecting the connective tissue in the body.

Supplied It took 22 years, for Kelly McQuinlan rare disorder to be diagnosed, leaving her fearful of the public health system.

McQuinlan developed symptoms as a child, but doctors did not figure out the cause until she was 27.

“The hardest thing is just to be heard, If you don’t push you don’t get answers.”

While going through a difficult pregnancy in Australia, she happened upon a physiotherapist who had recently studied Ehlers-Danlos. This was the first time she had heard of the syndrome, but it appeared to tick all the boxes.

Once back in New Zealand, McQuinlan was able to be professionally diagnosed, through a private specialist which she said was “amazing and life-changing”.

However, it didn’t erase the “pain” and “trauma” of years in a health system which didn’t meet her needs.

“The trauma is still there from years and years of being misunderstood by medical professionals, and I get anxious every time I see a new doctor now worried they won’t believe me, like many times the past.”

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.