The anti-vaccination infodemic 'is a cult' - researcher

We managed to stop the worst of Covid-19 at the border. But we didn’t stop the conspiracy theories.

Two years ago, if you’d asked journalist and researcher Anke Richter if the anti-vaccine movement is similar to the sex cults she studies in her day job, she likely would have said “no”.

But that was before she watched friend after friend fall prey to the misinformation rabbit hole – and before she went on a personal journey to help stop the campaign’s dangerous spread.

“I always knew that they were wrong, wrong, wrong, what they're stating,” she told Stuff’s ‘Tell Me About It’ podcast.

“But I didn't really understand how cultic it is. And not just in how it affects people, but how it's actually orchestrated and run.”

Richter says, now, after working with experts in the fight against misinformation, who have been watching the way the anti-vaccine movement worked for years, she has no doubt.

“I totally see it as a cult, even though there isn't just one guru, or one group that you join.”

Richter, who has previously written about communities like Centrepoint and Gloriavale, says the anti-vaccine movement is clearly about power and money (although it differs to most of the cults she has investigated in that it doesn’t also involve sex.)

Structurally, it’s most similar to a pyramid scheme or a multi-level marketing scheme, she says.

Supplied/Stuff Journalist and researcher Anke Richter says New Zealand needs to be less complacent about misinformation.

“They’re people really pushing, pushing misinformation, and paying others to spread it … and then there are a lot of peddlers of supplements and whatnot and ‘wellness products’ that they all have some kind of financial or commercial interest to get people against the vaccine and pro what they're peddling.”

She explains the ways the anti-vaccine movement recruits its members on this week’s episode of Stuff’s ‘Tell Me About It’ podcast. It’s no different to the way cults rely on similar tactics, like creating a community and making members feel loved and welcome, she says.

“If you look at, why does someone who's a normal person who isn't necessarily conspiratorial or into wacky beliefs for starters, get into this?

“I think it's more than the belonging side, it's finding a home for people who've been disenfranchised.”

STUFF Tell Me About It is weekly podcast offering an intimate and expert look at the messy complexities of feminism, gender and simply trying to survive as a woman in a world built for men.

‘Tell Me About It’ is a podcast about feminism and gender, that interviews women about their experiences and expertise each week.

Richter, who is from Germany, says she is increasingly concerned about not just the anti-vaccine movement, but the broader spread of conspiracy theories in New Zealand and the links between the movement and the racist, misogynist alt-right.

Recently, she helped start the group FACT (Fight Against Conspiracy Theories) Aotearoa, a grassroots activist group of researchers and doctors which aims to push back against the kind of harmful, dangerous rhetoric seen at the occupation of Parliament.

“Because to be honest, I think we've been very complacent here in Aotearoa … we’ve had almost two Covid-free years,” Richter says. “But we didn't really see that the infodemic did creep in, because you can't stop that with MIQ at the border.”

In the podcast, Richter also offers advice on how to deal with friends or family who have gone down the conspiracy rabbit hole.