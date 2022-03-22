Health minister's bid to attract mental health nurses, with workforce stressed

Health Minister Andrew Little has launched a recruitment campaign to hire more mental health nurses, as the sector warns it’s already in crisis.

The announcement comes hours after the quiet release of a damning report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, a body the Government set up to respond to its mental health inquiry.

Little said New Zealand needed “hundreds” more mental health nurses, and he hoped this advertising campaign could speed up work to train more nurses. The Government had already earmarked funding for the nurses, but he said there just weren’t enough people to take the roles.

Across the mental health sector, staff from psychiatry to social work have raised alarm bells about understaffing. Little acknowledged staffing was one of the main issues behind concerns raised in the Mental Health Commission report, which said people – especially youth – are waiting months for specialist and acute care.

The report found that the Government’s significant increase in spending on mental health had not materialised as was "hoped" between 2017 and 2021. In the 2019 “Wellbeing Budget”, the Government announced $1.9 billion for mental health and wellbeing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little is announcing a series of initiatives for mental healthcare, following a damning report from the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission.

Little denied that funding had gone to waste. He said it was invested in medium-term projects, such as infrastructure and skills development, which would be felt in "another two, three or four years".

He said the Government was having to address engrained issues in the mental health system. The pandemic was also creating problems, with changes in work and the needs of patients.

“For a long time the crisis in our mental health system was just ignored. It was just allowed to be ignored because as a country we don't talk well about mental health issues,” he said.

Little’s focus on nurse recruitment followed ongoing concerns from mental health workers, who say the workforce is simply too small to handle the rising demands for mental healthcare.

Staffing shortages are said to be hitting all parts of the mental health sector.

Clinicians say the Covid-19 pandemic is putting added strain on mental healthcare, with an increased demand for child and adolescent healthcare.

Following the first lockdown in 2020, clinical psychologists in Auckland said their patients were waiting weeks for DHB level care. One child and adolescent psychologist said a teenage patient at risk of suicide had to wait six weeks for public health care.

Even before the pandemic, mental health nurses in Christchurch said they were on the verge of burnout – as the DHB struggled to find 60 mental health nurses to fill its vacancies.

And this week, Dr Tanya Wright​, the chairwoman of New Zealand’s Faculty of Child Psychiatry, told Stuff the country’s child and adolescent mental health services were understaffed by at least 25 per cent.

Little said there was a worldwide shortage of clinicians. “Creating a psychologist or clinical psychiatrists is a seven to 10-year plan,” he said.

With the focus on mental health nurses, Little said the Government had funded 234 new-entry places for registered nurses to specialise in mental health.

The recruitment campaign, launched on Tuesday, would focus on heightening the visibility of mental health nursing to make the profession more attractive, he said. He hoped the campaign would double the number of nurses entering mental healthcare.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission report, also released on Tuesday morning, said access to specialist mental health services had not improved over the past five years.