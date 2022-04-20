Desperate bid for 'life-changing' breast reduction surgery

Samantha Arthur, 30, has spent half of her life trying to get a referral for breast reduction surgery.

The weight of her breasts has caused an irreversible curve to her upper back.

The pain disturbs her sleep, makes exercise uncomfortable and has led to weight gain, body dysmorphia and low self-esteem.

Samantha Arthur, 30, has been in a fight with her own body since puberty, and has spent almost as long trying to explain the physical and psychological damage to doctors.

Feeling exhausted and let down, the Palmerston North woman is turning to fundraising for the breast reduction surgery many believe the public health system should be providing.

Arthur has suffered consistent back pain since her breasts developed to double D bra size at the age of 15.

Pregnancy later pushed her to a 14 double G, and her breasts became the source of extreme pain in her chest, back, neck, and hips.

She is on multiple medications to manage several other conditions including fibromyalgia, psoriatic arthritis, and chronic fatigue syndrome, but believes breast reduction would relieve many of her symptoms.

But she has struggled to find a doctor to support a referral for surgery that would give back her quality of life.

To have the operation performed privately costs between $8000 and $25,000.

Arthur said it was a burden too many big chested women in New Zealand faced.

“It’s such a fight to get a referral in the first place, and to find someone who understands this is a health concern, both mentally and physically.

“I have three boys who are my world but having to fight with my body every day to do even basic tasks means I don't have energy to spend time with them as I'd like.

“I just want to be able to live properly.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Arthur finally received a referral for breast reduction surgery but every hospital has declined her.

Over the past decade, Arthur had seen seven doctors, all of whom declined her requests for a referral for surgery. Recently she consulted an eighth who granted her request.

That referral has been declined by Palmerston North Hospital, Hutt Hospital and the Hutt Hospital plastic surgery unit.

“I’ve been let down at every turn. They pretty much have said it is not important enough for them to perform the surgery.”

Hutt Hospital plastics unit cited smoking as the reason for declining the request, though Arthur had been smokefree for 18 months, knowing it would be a factor.

“What more do I have to do to be taken seriously? It’s ridiculous that I have to push and push just to get something that would instantly change my life.”

Te Hā o Hine-ahu-one - Palmerston North Women’s Health Collective manager Jean Hera said too often women struggled to get chronic conditions taken seriously, even more so when the condition was less common.

“This is an example of a condition that has a chronic impact that could be alleviated through surgery, but is difficult to access.

“It’s the product of a very underfunded health system where other things take priority and therefore often treatment like this drops right down the list.”

Hara said all cases of breast reduction surgery she had encountered needed to be self-funded and accessed privately.

“So often it is because they struggle to find a doctor that has the understanding and empathy to truly listen to the patient and the impact that it is having on their lives.”

Auckland plastic surgeon Katarzyna Mackenzie said she performed an average of four breast reductions a month when she spoke to Stuff in October 2021.

The majority of her patients paid for the procedure themselves, and she said more resources were needed.

“There needs to be funding for public hospitals to accommodate women who cannot afford treatment in the private sector.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Samantha Arthur is on a mission to get the financial support she needs to fund breast reduction surgery.

With nowhere else to turn, Arthur is trying to raise money to have the surgery privately. With a friend's encouragement she has started a givealittle page.

She has found a private provider in Waikato able to perform the surgery for around $9000.

“I don’t know how long it will take to raise the money I need, but I will keep going until I get the surgery I need.

“Something needs to change in the women’s health sector because too often our problems go unheard and unrecognised.

“This surgery would change my life, and could’ve changed it sooner.”

