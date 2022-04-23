Auckland woman not told she had been removed from transplant list for months

Ashritha Bagadam was removed from the kidney transplant list after asking for mental health support, but no-one told her until four months later.

Every day for the past eight months, Ashritha Bagadam​ has “prayed for a kidney”.

The Auckland woman is in desperate need of a transplant as her kidneys are failing – but Middlemore Hospital took her off the transplant list in December, without telling her, she said.

It was not until Easter Sunday, over four months later, the 24-year-old found out she had been removed from the list.

“I think my doctor accidently slipped up – he said ‘you need to get the psychologist to review you, so we can put you back on the waiting list’,” she said.

“I said ‘what do you mean back on the waiting list, I am on that wait list’.”

Bagadam was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease in 2017 and had been on the transplant list and dialysis since August 2021.

In December, the Favona woman asked her transplant co-ordinator for an appointment with a psychologist to talk through the mental toll of dialysis.

Every night she​ slept connected to a dialysis machine to keep her alive, which was having a mental and physical impact, she said.

“I wake up in pain every morning – my alarm clock is me being in pain.”

Bagadam​ became upset during the appointment and said the transplant co-ordinator told her to “pull herself together” because if they saw her not doing well, they could take her off the transplant list.

“I had every right to ask for one [psychologist appointment], it's a lot to cope with. I just wanted someone to listen to me.

“I don’t know how my transplant co-ordinator thought that was me being unfit for a transplant.”

She had since been told she would need a review before being put back on the list, she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Bagadam​ sleeps connected to a dialysis machine to keep her alive, which is taking a mental and physical toll.

“Why do I need a psychologist to review me to be put back on the list? I didn't need one to take me off.”

Bagadam​ said she was now scared to express any kind of emotion to her medical team for fear she would be kept off the list for longer.

She has since laid a complaint with the Health and Disability Commissioner

The commissioner confirmed it had received the complaint, but would not comment on the case while the process was under way.

Bagadam also laid a complaint in 2021 about her treatment at Middlemore Hospital.

Bagadam​ said for four months she left messages with reception, but no-one called her back. That caused a delay in her being added to the transplant list and contributed to her needing dialysis, she said.

The Health and Disability Commissioner was not aware of that complaint, but Bagadam​ said her nephrologist was changed as a result.

Bagadam signed a privacy waiver to allow Counties Manukau DHB to discuss her case with Stuff.

However, when approached for comment, the DHB said it would not comment on or disclose information relating to patients.