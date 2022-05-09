Starship launches youth mental health app as self-harm among young people spikes

Children and adolescents have been self-harming in greater numbers since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, new data shows.

Since March 2020, admissions of children and adolescents to hospital due to self-harm have increased “considerably” – growing 50% in 10-14-year-olds.​

More than 5600 young people presented to hospital emergency departments with self-harm injuries around the country in 2021 alone. Since 2020, self-harm hospital admissions increased by 25% in the 15-19 age group.​

Jared Williamson/Stuff Starship has launched a new support tool to address youth mental health, as more than 5600 young people presented to hospital EDs with self-harm last year alone.

The growing mental health needs of young people has prompted Starship Children’s Hospital, the Starship Foundation and ASB to develop a communications app, Village, which connects users with a network of trusted friends or whānau, called ‘buddies’.

The app, founded on the premise it takes a village to raise a child, was co-designed with rangatahi and whānau to empower young people aged 13-25 to take control of their mental wellbeing.

“Our rangatahi are experiencing increasing rates of mental distress (including anxiety and low mood), depression, and self-harm,” Starship child psychiatrist and paediatrician Dr Hiran Thabrew​, the app's clinical lead, said.

Supplied Child psychiatrist and paediatrician Dr Hiran Thabrew said there had been a “considerable” increase in self-harm presentations and admissions to hospital among young people throughout the pandemic.

Thabrew, an e-health researcher at the University of Auckland, said rangatahi often struggled to express emotions or seek help. When they did, they were increasingly reliant on social media, digital tools and emergency care.

For some young people, missing out on school and a lack of contact, stimulation and support through lockdowns led to feelings of increased distress and some turned to self-harm to cope, he said.

The Village app was a non-threatening way for young people to obtain regular to real-time support from buddies who were guided by the app about how to best respond to their needs, based on proven principles of e-health, self-help, and whānau ora (family wellbeing) in reducing suicide, he said.

It was designed over six months and evaluated via a clinical trial at Auckland District Health Board.

Keira Arnold, an 18-year-old chef and baker, has struggled with her mental health for much of her childhood and teen years.

The Aucklander was approached by her therapist about being involved with the app’s clinical trial.

Arnold “always had trouble reaching out to those around me when I was feeling really low”, so found having the app as an “outlet” was positive.

Arnold said it could sometimes be tough to talk about feelings, especially when “in the pit of despair”, so liked being able to either write her own messages or send pre-written ones.

SUPPLIED Keira Arnold was involved with the app’s clinical trial, and found it helpful to communicate her own distress and easy to use.

Being able to hit a button to let trusted people know she was “not feeling [my] best” was helpful.

“The more that young people communicate with their friends and family about mental health, the more we’ll battle that stigma. That’s really important for everyone.”

In the app – designed to be used alongside clinical care, not to replace it – ‘buddies’ receive information and prompts about behaviours and self-harm to respond to messages in a helpful way.

Village also contains risk-detection software in case of worrying messages, including suicidal ideation, which will prompt the user to contact a national helpline.

Thabrew said the pandemic’s full psychological impact would likely have “long tail” for rangatahi – the extent of which was not yet known.

Where to get help

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP).

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO).

Healthline – 0800 611 116

Samaritans – 0800 726 666.