Adults with ADHD wait months for treatment as number of diagnoses balloons

Rising numbers of adults are being diagnosed with ADHD – and wait times have ballooned as high demand for referrals puts additional pressures on mental health services.

Alannah Green​, a tutor from Auckland’s North Shore, did not learn she had ADHD until she was 27.

She’d felt life was “a bit of a struggle” ever since she was a child, but only got diagnosed in 2021.

With the diagnosis came a sense of relief: “I always felt like there was something going on, I didn’t understand.”

However, Green felt she had lost years to the condition. “It is frustrating looking back, and seeing how much potential had been wasted.”

A childhood diagnosis would have “changed everything”, she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff While Alannah Green’s formal ADHD diagnosis was life-altering, she was frustrated her condition had not been picked up earlier.

“I am satisfied with where I am, I just wish I had got here faster.”

ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull​ said Green’s story was all too familiar.

Bull said most inquiries the service received were now about adult ADHD, in contrast to five years ago when they were about childhood ADHD.

Yet receiving a diagnosis as an adult was still a “horrific” process, with major barriers to treatment seeing most adults seeking private referrals, he said.

“The average is about $800 to $1000 to get privately diagnosed, and I have heard cases of over $2000.”

He said for someone in the South Island, it would be quicker and cheaper to fly to Sydney for a diagnosis.

Bull said people with ADHD in New Zealand were an ignored community: “It’s in crisis and I think it is an embarrassment for New Zealand.”

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists fellow Dr Sarah Romans​ had noticed the increase in the number of adults seeking ADHD testing.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff ADHD New Zealand chairperson Darrin Bull says while ADHD in adulthood is more talked about nowadays, there are still major barriers preventing formal diagnosis.

She said “dire shortages of psychiatrists” impacted accessibility and was a substantial barrier to diagnosis.

Romans had stopped taking referrals, but at one point in 2021, people were waiting up to 12 months for an appointment with her.

Counties Manukau DHB figures show 87 adult ADHD diagnoses in 2021, an increase from 70 in 2020.

At Capital & Coast DHB, 215 adults were diagnosed in 2021, up from eight the previous year.

Karla Bergquist​, the mental health, addiction, and intellectual disability service executive director at Capital & Coast DHB, said there had been a notable increase in demand for ADHD assessments nationwide.

“With adult ADHD requiring more time to diagnose and treat, the increase in demand we are seeing is placing additional pressure on our service and resources.”

Average wait times for first appointments were also on the rise. At Counties Manukau DHB, the average waiting time for a first appointment was now 180 days. Auckland DHB’s wait times were 105 days on average.

Counties Manukau DHB has been approached for comment.

Auckland DHB co-director mental health and addictions Tracy Silva-Garay said increased demand, the complexity of cases and staff vacancies had affected wait times.

“We acknowledge that some people are waiting longer than they – or we – would like for an appointment, and we apologise for this.”