'Be your best advocate': Young mum with ovarian cancer striving for awareness

A young mother whose life has been turned on its head by ovarian cancer is imploring wāhine to listen to their bodies and advocate for themselves if something isn’t right.

In October, Miracle Marsh, then 27, started experiencing fatigue, loss of appetite, a change in bowel habits, frequent urge to urinate, and pain in her abdomen and back. Her stomach swelled so much she looked hapū (pregnant).

As a busy mum of two boys, aged six and 10, working in aviation in a ground handling operations role, the Whakatane woman put many of her symptoms down to life’s stresses. But it turned out to be stage 1C3 mucinous ovarian carcinoma.

SUPPLIED Miracle Marsh, 28, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer late last year, and has had a full hysterectomy and is undergoing heavy-duty chemotherapy. She is imploring young wāhine to listen to their bodies and see a GP if they feel anything is wrong.

Marsh is telling her story for World Ovarian Cancer Day, which this year coincides with Mother’s Day, as part of a campaign to encourage awareness of ovarian cancer in younger women.

While typically thought of as a disease in older wāhine, ovarian cancer can also affect those under 45 – and this group is more likely to experience delays in diagnosis.

In New Zealand, one in eight women are diagnosed under the age of 45. In women aged 20-44 it remains the 5th most common cancer death.

It’s this that has led Kiwi charity Cure Our Ovarian Cancer to launch a global campaign on Sunday, occupying donated billboard spaces across Aotearoa, New York, Vancouver, and London, to help young women detect cancer early.

Marsh was fit and healthy, but one day found herself struggling for breath crossing the road with her boys to get an icecream.

Supplied Miracle Marsh undergoing chemotherapy. She will have three, three-weekly cycles comprising two different drugs.

It was this breathlessness that sent her to her doctor.

A pregnancy test came back negative. Her doctor initially thought it could be liver cirrhosis.

An ultrasound revealed a large solid mass on her ovary, and her abdomen was full of ascites fluid. Marsh was then referred for a CA-125 blood test (which levels the level of a cancer antigen in the blood), which was elevated.

A litany of other tests followed: a CT scan, cervical smear and other blood tests, and a biopsy.

When biopsy results came back clear, Marsh and her family celebrated. But days later she got a call to say there were cancer cells in the fluid.

“Devastation rained down on my little family. It was heartbreaking.”

Marsh underwent surgery in late January to remove her right ovary and fallopian tube and six litres of fluid – her first ever operation.

Four weeks later she was back in hospital for a full hysterectomy. Surgeons also found a tumour on her appendix.

Losing her ability to conceive was a tough blow: “I always thought I was destined for a daughter”.

On February 9, it was confirmed: Marsh had cancer.

There was not enough research to suggest chemotherapy – which she’s currently undergoing, in three three-weekly cycles – would work, Marsh said.

Marsh had to push for a lot through her cancer journey: “It has been really hard.”

UNSPLASH Marsh first lost her right ovary and fallopian tube, but shortly after required a full hysterectomy at just 27 years old. (File photo)

She now shares her story across social media to encourage self-advocacy and awareness of ovarian cancer, its symptoms and risks and lack of wider screening.

“It is so important for wāhine to listen to their bodies and come forward. I hope my voice will change that.”

Marsh said women especially tend to care for others before themselves, but she wanted to encourage other wāhine to make themselves and their health a priority: “There should be no guilt in that.”

Although ovarian cancer symptoms are vague, “we all know when something is off,” she said, and she also wanted men and young girls to know the signs.

“Forty-eight hours ago I was seated at the table having dinner with my boys, I talked with my mum. In that time, another family lost a loved one to ovarian cancer.”

“You’d think with a cancer that kills a Kiwi woman every 48 hours that there would be more awareness and funding, but there’s not. Not everyone knows the symptoms and the risks.”

SUPPLIED Cure Our Ovarian Cancer is launching a billboard campaign on Sunday across New Zealand and globally to raise awareness of ovarian cancer in younger women.

“There should be nothing on this earth that stops you making that call [to the doctor]. Be the best advocate you can be for yourself.”

Official Information Act requests conducted by Cure Our Ovarian Cancer show in several regions of New Zealand, women are unable to access ultrasounds if their CA-125 test is normal – which is more likely in younger women.

Thirteen of 20 DHBs asked about ultrasound wait-times for women with ovarian cancer symptoms responded. Seven would accept a referral for a woman younger than 45, with a normal CA-125, who’d had symptoms for one month.

Two (Northland and Hawke’s Bay) indicated they would not accept a referral even if symptoms lasted three months and were progressive, COOC said.

MidCentral DHB indicated it would accept a referral for a woman under 45 with a normal CA-125, but they could wait up to five months for an appointment.​

SUPPLIED Jane Ludemann is living with ovarian cancer, and is the founder of Cure Our Ovarian Cancer, a Kiwi charity which on Sunday is launching an awareness campaign for young women to know the signs of ovarian cancer.

“There’s no doubt in our mind that these delays are costing lives,” COOC founder Jane Ludemann, who experienced more than two years of misdiagnosis, said.

At just 32, Ludemann’s ovarian cancer was only found during emergency surgery. Her CA-125 was well within the normal range when diagnosed.

Ludemann said changes that persist over two or more weeks should be discussed with a doctor, regardless of age.

“If we can help one woman to think about a symptom she’s been shrugging off and encourage a diagnosis, we’ll have done our job,” she said.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer can include bloating, eating less and feeling fuller, abdominal/pelvic/back pain and bowel habit changes, among others.

For more information, visit Talk Peach or Cure our Ovarian Cancer.