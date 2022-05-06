Covid-19: Chiropractor fined for seeing patients while unvaccinated

Hastings chiropractor Ryno Tope was fined for breaching clause 7 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021. (File photo)

Hastings chiropractor Dr Ryno Tope has been fined $4000 for seeing patients in person while unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health said Tope was fined for breaching clause 7 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021.

The ministry is investigating whether other patients may have received treatment.

If anyone has seen Tope since the start of February 2022, and is willing to provide information about their visit to the Ministry of Health, they are asked to email: enforcement@health.govt.nz

Also fined was Dr Steven Morse, of Timaru, who was issued with three infringement notices, each carrying a $4000 fine.