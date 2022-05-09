92 people choose assisted dying in first six months it has been legal

The president of the End of Life Choice Society is unruffled by a Ministry of Health survey that found that less than a third of health practitioners are prepared to take part in assisted dying. (First published March 2021)

Close to 100 people have been helped to die in the first six months it has been legal in Aotearoa.

Saturday, May 7, marked six months since the End of Life Choice Act came into force, enabling eligible, terminally ill New Zealanders to choose to end their lives; after two-thirds (65.1%) of Kiwis voted it through in the 2020 referendum.

Ministry of Health data show that, as of May 1, 92​ people have had assisted deaths across the country.

Between November 7 and May 1, 267 applications for assisted dying were made. Ninety-two people have accessed assisted dying in that time.

A further 69​ applications to access assisted dying were still in progress, and 267​ applications overall had been made between November 7 and May 1, the ministry said.

To be eligible for assisted dying under the act, a person (over 18) must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering, which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.

A person cannot access assisted dying solely because they have a mental disorder or mental illness, have a disability or are of advanced age.

Of the 267 applications made in the first six months assisted dying has been legal in Aotearoa, 18​ were withdrawn. Forty-eight​ people were deemed ineligible to access assisted dying, and 40​ died while their application was in progress.

Of those deemed ineligible, 29​ were determined not to be suffering from a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months.

SUPPLIED The majority of people who have accessed assisted dying in New Zealand to date were aged 65-84.

Twenty-three​ were considered not to be experiencing unbearable suffering unable to be relieved in a tolerable manner, and 21​ were not in an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability.

Seven people were deemed not competent to make an informed decision about assisted dying, and two were not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident.

A person can be ineligible for more than one reason.

Of those who have been assisted to die, 74​ were New Zealand European/Pākehā; six​ were Māori, five were Asian, seven were “other”. No Pacific peoples have accessed assisted dying to date, the ministry data shows.

The majority were aged 65-84 (59)​; followed by those 85+ (20)​. Ten were aged 45-64 years, and three were aged 18-44.​

Sixty-nine​ people who accessed assisted dying had cancer, 13​ had a neurological condition, and 10​ had another unspecified diagnosis.

Most were assisted to die at home (70). Twelve died in an aged care facility, six in a district health board facility and four in hospice.​

A person has to be assessed by two medical professionals to assess their eligibility. A third assessment by a psychiatrist may be undertaken if one or both assessments cannot determine their eligibility.

Based on overseas experiences, the Ministry of Health estimated up to 950 people could apply for assisted dying each year, with up to 350 being assisted to die.

Officials previously said there was uncertainty about actual demand, but the number was expected to be small.

Assisted dying may be a sensitive topic for some people. People can call or text 1737 for free to speak to a trained counsellor at any time.