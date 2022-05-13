People with concussions wait 60 days on average for help, says brain expert

Bernie Tavite and daughter Danica Tavite talk about the need to be aware of the serious and lasting effects of concussion after Danica experienced concussion four times while playing rugby. (First published August 2021)

People with head trauma wait an average of 60 days before seeing a concussion clinic, but a brain injury expert has been working to help change this.

Alice Theadom​, head of the Traumatic Brain Injury Network, said wait times have been “a long-standing issue”.

“Unfortunately by [60 days], many people are really struggling at work and to keep up with everyday demands. So often by the time that they get service, they actually have a greater need,” she said.

This is the case for Angela Choi​ who was injured after a car mowed into her and her two children.

READ MORE:

* Four concussions by 21: Hutt specialist finds women take a month to recover

* NRL to consider limit on contact training as concussion crackdown continues

* ‘I’d die for rugby league’: Forward's shocking statement in concussion debate



Almost a month on, Choi is still suffering from a debilitating concussion. Her children are also affected.

“If I walk around, my headache comes back. I haven’t been seen by the concussion clinic yet. They don’t call me. And if I call them, it’s 30 minutes of waiting time,” she said three weeks after the incident.

“I’m the one who’s suffering, and I have to be the one knocking on all the doors to get the right support. I think this is nonsense.”

Choi waited a week for her GP to refer her to a concussion clinic and then another week for the concussion clinic to get back to her.

“It took, like, two weeks to get the referral, and we didn’t get any support from anyone for two weeks,” she said.

During that time, Choi went back to the hospital after a wave of severe dizziness and migraines left her unable to stand.

123rf/Supplied Almost a month after a car crashed into her, Choi is still suffering from a debilitating concussion.

This delay is no small issue.

Theadom said if some people don’t get the right help soon after their injury, their concussions may take years to fully heal.

“If people haven’t recovered as we would expect people to in the first few days or weeks after injury, there’s evidence to suggest that specialist services like concussion clinics really help support that person with their recovery.

“There is a very wide spectrum [of injuries]. So some are very mild, and people recover very quickly. But for others it can be very, very debilitating,” she said.

Neurologist Richard Seemann​ said the main issue is getting people the help they need.

“It’s about referrals that don’t go to the right place, or they go to ACC, and they’ve awaited approval… sometimes it's taken a number of weeks to get a decision about referring the person,” he said.

Many GPs also don’t know what concussion services are available, Theadom said.

“If you are a GP, you’re managing lots of other things as well. There’s a lot of information to keep up with ,” she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Some people recover from concussions within a few days or weeks, but for others it can take months.

ACC is rolling out a trial programme in Auckland and Canterbury to improve the referral process, said head of ACC health partnerships John Robson​.

ACC also temporarily enabled GPs to directly refer patients to concussion clinics on 2022.

It also will soon run a nationwide educational campaign to help GPs learn more about concussion care, he said.

Currently, the onus is on patients to seek help.

“At the moment we’re relying on patients to come forward and seek help. There’s no prompt in the system to check in with people to say, ‘How are you doing?’” Theadom said.

“It’s very reliant on the patient or their whānau to drive the process.”

After weeks of waiting and making phone calls, Choi and her family have now been seen by a concussion clinic.

Her persistence paid off.

Theadom, who worked with ACC on developing the trail programme, hopes future patients will not have to fight so hard to receive timely treatment.