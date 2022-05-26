Robotic knee surgery is giving patients a new lease on life

After nearly three years of knee problems, Jane Burmester ​ decided it was time to have a replacement fitted. Her knees were riddled with arthritis, locking up and constantly collapsing, every step left her in immense pain.

“The pain would make you feel like you were going to faint.”

Now, in August, not even two years later, she’s set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and cycle the 800km Camino de Santiago (the Way of St James).

In November 2020 the 55-year-old from Waimauku, Auckland, had a robotic total knee replacement, with Velys robotic technology.

Robot assisted knee surgery is not new – the country's first robot-assisted knee surgery occurred at Auckland's North Shore Hospital, in 2017.

In Burgemester’s case, the surgery was performed by surgeons, not robots. But instead of conventional hand-held tools, the surgeon controlled the robot to position knee replacement joints in exactly the right place.

Six weeks post-op, she was back on her bike and completely pain free, she said.

In March, she summated Mount Taranaki and despite five hours of extreme climbing, said her knees caused her “no pain at all”.

Jane Burmester/Supplied Robotic knee surgery gave Jane Burmester a new lease of life, pictured here climbing Mt Taranaki, after the replacement.

Burmester​ was the first ever clinical trial patient for this particular type of technology.

In March, the robot assistant was used for the first time outside clinical trials, at Mercy Ascot Greenlane Hospital in Auckland. The procedure had since been signed off and is now offered to the public.

Over 150 procedures have been completed with the robot since Burmester’s.

Auckland orthopaedic knee surgeon Dr Mark Clatworthy​ assisted with the development of the robot and was the first in the world to use the technology.

He said in comparison with other knee robot surgery assistants, the new technology was smaller and more advanced.

David White/Stuff Mark Clatworthy is an orthopaedic surgeon in Auckland, he developed and operated the latest robot knee assistant.

“Its like comparing a 2015 car, with a 2020 car to some extent.”

The key benefit of the robot was that it allowed the surgeon to individualise the knee joint replacement, enabling the surgeon to tailor the alignment of the knee replacement to the patient’s anatomy, allowing for more accurate bone cuts, he said.

Clatworthy said the technology was a step towards a more personalised world of medicine.

“The most important thing is that we are able to personalise it to each patient.”

He said the development of the robot was a long, but “hugely rewarding” process.

Two other Velys robots were also in operation across New Zealand, one at Southern Cross Hospital in Hamilton and one in New Plymouth.