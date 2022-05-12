Medical laboratory scientists facing 'a very real crisis', MPs told

ESR's biometrics and genomics lead Dr Joep de Ligt talks about creating the first PCR test for Covid-19 and the genome sequence performed on New Zealand's first positive sample. (First published December 2020)

Medical laboratory scientists, who have processed up to 30,000 Covid-19 tests per day in the past year, are facing a “very real crisis”, government officials have been told.

The medical laboratory workforce shrunk by 5% in the past 12 months – in the “single busiest and most disruptive period of our medical laboratory history”.

New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science president Terry Taylor met with Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall and Health Minister Andrew Little on the Parliament steps on Thursday to present them with a review document outlining the state of play. ACT MP Toni Severin, a former lab technician, was also present.

Getty Images New Zealand medical laboratory scientists have delivered a 'workforce crisis' document to the Minister of Health on Thursday.

It was the first time in NZIMLS’s 76-year history they had taken such a step – a testament to the “tenuous” situation they were facing, Taylor said.

The issue facing the workforce was not new. Taylor said NZIMLS had been warning of the “impending crisis” for more than five years, but it had fallen on “deaf ears”.

“Unless action happens right now, the slippery slide to significant diagnostic testing delays will be a constant and real-time problem for the entire health system.”

Without diagnostics, Aotearoa’s waiting list backlog would not budge, he said.

Supplied Terry Taylor, president of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science, said they lab scientists had been warning of these issues for years but it took Covid-19 to bring them to light.

Covid-19 both accelerated and highlighted “major issues” the workforce was facing – including working conditions and a “fragmented” lack of national coordination. Pay was also an issue, he said.

Taylor lamented that it took a “perfect storm” to raise the profile and concerns of medical laboratory scientists: “If we didn’t have a pandemic, we’d be gone in a few years time and no-one would care”.

While Taylor said there was no quick fix, he said it was positive and pleasing that ministers acknowledged the long-standing, “major” workforce issues the way they did.

Taylor said Health New Zealand had made a commitment towards a more coordinated response going forward. There were also discussions to form a working group, he said.

Taylor said it was important to learn from the past and be able to move forward as a workforce. “We’re being listened to, finally.”

Health Minister Andrew Little confirmed he received the report, and was seeking more advice from officials about the issues raised in it.

The contents of the crisis document were not being publicly released as it contained specific examples that may put some workers in a difficult situation, Taylor said.

However, it called for formal ministerial support for mandating a medical laboratory workforce training group, with the authority to implement policy to address staff shortfalls.

It also outlined that workplace conditions, career progression and qualification recognition required “urgent” attention to address poor staff retention.

Māori and Pasifika recruitment required prioritisation and incentivising to address “long-standing cultural inequities”.

The document also called for diagnostic laboratory providers to be “open and transparent” about allocated government funding for training, education and future-proofing.

Health Minister Andrew Little said: “I received the report today. I have an understanding of the issues and am seeking more advice from officials.”