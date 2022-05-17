Doctors' stark alcohol warning: 'The more booze, the more cancer'

Too few Kiwis know alcohol can cause cancers, including breast cancer, health experts say.

While many know tobacco causes lung cancer, scores are unaware that alcohol is a group 1 carcinogen – alongside asbestos and gamma radiation. Even if consumed in small amounts, it increases the risk of several types of cancer, the Cancer Society says.

The organisation is launching a new campaign on alcohol and cancer risk this week.

Many Kiwis are unaware alcohol can cause a whole raft of cancers, the Cancer Society says. It wants alcohol to be less affordable, less convenient, and less available in our communities.

At least seven cancers – mouth, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, bowel, liver and breast cancer (Aotearoa’s third most common cancer) – have been linked to alcohol.

The Cancer Society recently surveyed more than 800 people about their awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer. More than a third believed “small regular use” of alcohol was “safe” in terms of cancer risk.

Breast cancer, which kills 600 Kiwis each year, is the leading cause of alcohol-related death in New Zealand – but the survey found it was the least well-known alcohol-related cancer.

Alcohol can raise oestrogen levels in the body and can damage DNA in cells. Evidence suggests breast cancer risk increases by about 7-10% per standard drink per day.

Breast cancer is among seven cancers known to be linked to alcohol consumption, but the Cancer Society says many are unaware of this.

A number of factors potentially contribute to the link between alcohol and cancer.

Alcohol acts as an irritant, particularly in the mouth and throat. Cells damaged by alcohol may try to repair themselves, which could lead to DNA changes.

Once in the body, alcohol can be converted into acetaldehyde, a chemical that can damage the DNA inside cells, shown to cause cancer in lab animals, the American Cancer Society says.

Drinking alcohol can also lead to oxidative stress in cells, leading to cellular damage that might increase cancer risk.

Cancer Society co-medical director Dr George Laking (Te Whakatōhea)​, an oncologist in Auckland and Northland, has cared for “lots” of people with alcohol-related cancers.

The “patchy” awareness of the link among those surveyed indicated “just how steeped we are as a country in pro-alcohol messaging”, which was a “concern”, Laking said.

Supplied Oncologist and Cancer Society co-medical director Dr George Laking says the “patchy” awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer goes to show how deeply-rooted alcohol acceptance is in Kiwi society.

“The more booze, the more cancer. That needs to be understood in the same way people understand that too much sunlight (UV) can cause cancer.”

Laking said doctors could say confidently no level of alcohol is safe when it comes to cancer risk.

Alcohol has repeatedly been ranked among the most harmful substances in the world. A 2019 study found alcohol caused the most overall harm (combining community and individual harm) of any drug in Australia, followed by crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl. Similar conclusions have been drawn in the United Kingdom.

The amount of harm caused by alcohol was “insane” – particularly considering the violence, crashes, mental health trauma, and heart disease it also caused, Laking said.

He felt very strongly that people should not be shamed and blamed about their alcohol consumption, saying this was “completely counter-productive”.

Instead, the onus should be on those “who push it” and those with the power to make change.

Getting booze out of supermarkets and getting off-licences out of deprived communities were key regulatory changes that could be made to limit alcohol availability at an environmental level, Laking said.