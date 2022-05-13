Covid's 'long tail' forces surgeries and hospital appointments to be cancelled in Canterbury

Nationwide 29 further deaths have been reported, while 398 people with Covid are in hospital and six in ICU. (File photo).

More surgeries and hospital appointments are being cancelled as Canterbury's “long tail” of Covid-19 continues.

Cantabrians are asked to remain vigilant and continue healthy habits as new cases in the region continue to top more than 1000 a day.

“We were planning to begin a gradual increase in planned care such as elective surgery next week,” said Jo Domigan, Canterbury’ emergency co-ordination centre incident controller.

“However, we regret that we are once again having to defer more surgeries and appointments as the long tail of Covid-19 continues to place pressure on our services.”

The Canterbury District Health Board will review the situation again next week, and bosses hope to resume more planned care the following week.

It comes as 1110 new cases of Covid-19 were announced in Canterbury on Friday, and the deaths of a further six people in the region who had the virus.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 7441 new cases nationwide and 29 deaths.

There are 398 people in hospital across Aotearoa with the virus, with 67 people in Canterbury hospitals.

On Tuesday, New Zealand passed one million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with experts saying the true number of infections could be two to four times higher.

Meanwhile, 154 new cases were confirmed in South Canterbury on Thursday, as well as 80 new cases on the West Coast.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, only that they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on their website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Domigan said ongoing demand for health services, along with the sustained high number of active Covid cases in the region and a continued high rate of staff absence, were putting huge demand on the system.

And with winter looming, respiratory illnesses including flu and RSV are expected to drive a spike in acute demand.

“There’s no doubt winter this year will be a challenging time for our people and our wider health system,” Domigan said.

Domigan suggested Cantabrians use general practice or healthcare providers as their first port of call for health issues that are not emergencies, and urged people to plan ahead for routine health care.

“We need to keep the emergency department for emergencies.”