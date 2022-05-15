Manawatū health services gear up for 24-hour strike

Health Minister Andrew Little holds a press conference to discuss the 'U-turn' on the nurse's pay equity deal by the Nurse's Union.

Manawatū people with urgent health issues during a planned strike are being urged to still go to hospital to get treatment, while other people should try to get help elsewhere.

Thousands of health and disability professionals across the country are going on strike all day Monday, after a pay equity deal with the country’s largest nursing union appeared to break down.

For the MidCentral District Health Board, it means many staff across inpatient and outpatient services will not be on deck, although specific life-preserving services will still function.

The board’s executive director of allied health Gabrielle Scott said plans were in place to contact patients impacted by the strike.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff People with non-urgent matters should avoid Palmerston North Hospital on Monday due to a 24-hour strike.

People with appointments who were not contacted should attend as per normal, but the main priority would be patient safety, she said.

People needing medical help should get it, but access to certain services would depend on how bad things were.

Those with urgent matters should dial 111 and attend a hospital, but non-urgent matters should be dealt with via a GP, pharmacy or by calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free medical advice, Scott said.

People can call 0508 643 236 for information about how the strike might affect them or family members.