Six-year-old boy with brain tumour waited half a year for a diagnostic CT scan

MRI shows the white matter, or ‘wiring’, of the brain.

A 6-year-old boy who had reduced vision that was caused by a brain tumour and who waited six months for a scan was failed by his district health board.

The health and disability commissioner released the ruling on Monday.

Two separate general practititioners had referred the boy to his DHB for an ophthalmologist appointment. The first referral was on June 6, 2019, and the second was about 11 weeks later on August 26.

He was prioritised to be seen within 12 weeks but was never seen.

READ MORE:

* Southern DHB missed cancer diagnosis despite seven trips to ED

* Counties Manukau DHB failed in care of girl later diagnosed with rare brain tumour

* Taranaki DHB failed to provide patient with reasonable care, health commissioner rules



The boy’s mother paid for her son to see an optometrist on December 3 that year, who ordered a CT head scan at a private specialist eye clinic, which showed evidence of a brain tumour.

He did not receive an appointment through the public system.

Six months after the boy was first referred by a GP, the tumour was removed and found to be benign.

Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell found the DHB had breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights by failing to provide services with reasonable care and skill.

“It is concerning that in order to receive treatment within a reasonable time frame, the boy’s family had to seek care privately,” Caldwell said.

She said the delay was “unacceptable”.

National Cancer Institute Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell says the delay in the boy’s care is “unacceptable”. (File photo)

“Many aspects of the care provided to the boy by the DHB fell below accepted standards,” she said.

The boy’s first referral missed the eligibility check, and an orthoptist made mistakes when grading the referrals, causing the delay.

Caldwell recommended the DHB independently evaluate its systems to prioritise overdue first assessment of ophthalmology patients and audit their paediatric ophthalmology referrals to make sure they have been graded correctly.

She also recommended the orthoptist undergo further training in the DHB new grading guidelines.

Since these events, the DHB has made changes to its ophthalmology department to help it deal with the health skills shortage.

However, this isn’t the first time the health and disability commissioner has investigated the DHB for delays in ophthalmology services.

“It is concerning that, despite changes made, we continue to see negative impacts on consumers because of delays in the service. It is clear there are still systems issues at the DHB which need to be addressed,” Caldwell said.

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with the DHB to help improve wait times.

The name of the child and that of the DHB were removed from the tribunal's decision to protect privacy.