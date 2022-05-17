Covid-19: Second peak expected to hit as early as June

Dr Gary Jackson, Dr Christine McIntosh and Dr Anthony Jordan discuss Covid-19, flu and RSV with health reporter Hannah Martin.

Should we be expecting a second Covid-19 Omicron wave or has it already arrived? Why is this flu season set to be so severe? And how do you boost your immunity?

Population health expert Dr Gary Jackson, GP and clinical lead for the Covid-19 outbreak and home isolation in Auckland Dr Christine McIntosh and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan sat down with Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin in Auckland to answer reader questions on Tuesday morning.

The event was livestreamed from 11am. A recording is available above.

The experts said the second Covid-19 peak could hit as early as June.

"Unfortunately that puts us in the same boat with the other winter viruses [such as influenza] that are coming along," Jackson said.

Supplied Dr Christine McIntosh, Dr Gary Jackson, Dr Anthony Jordan joined Stuff in the Auckland newsroom on Tuesday morning for a live panel discussion.

An influenza surge was already being seen in Dunedin.

There were also concerns Aotearoa had an "extra susceptible population" because there had been basically no flu cases for the past two years due to closed borders, he said.

In Australia, cases of influenza had "shot through the roof" in recent days, Jackson said.

The experts were questioned about ways people could boost their immunity ahead of winter, including whether vitamins were recommended.

Jordan said most people got sufficient levels of vitamins in their diet.

"The vast majority of us are actually not vitamin deficient and we don't require vitamin supplements," he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Dr Gary Jackson, left, Dr Christine McIntosh, health reporter Hannah Martin and Dr Anthony Jordan discuss Covid-19, flu, RSV and winter wellness.

McIntosh said people needed to make sure they got sufficient levels of vitamin D during winter.

People often forgot to go outside during the day in the colder months and didn't get enough sun, she said. An easy fix was for people to go outside on their lunch break.

However, "the simplest answer" to boosting immunity was to get vaccinated, including against flu, she said.

Who's who:

Dr Anthony Jordan

Jordan is the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's associate chief clinical officer and clinical director for the vaccination programme.

He is one of only two Māori clinical immunologists in Aotearoa.

Jordan is a member of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā and has been on the ground vaccinating.

He is also heavily involved in outreach activities, including door-knocking campaigns to lift vaccination rates.

Dr Christine McIntosh

McIntosh is a GP and is one of two clinical directors for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s ‘Whanau HQ – Care in the Community’ programme. The initiative oversees care of people with Covid-19 and their families who are isolating at home in the Auckland area.

Her usual roles are as a GP liaison at Counties Manukau Health and also a senior research fellow at the University of Auckland in the Department of Paediatrics Child and Youth Health.

Dr Gary Jackson

Jackson is the director of population health for Counties Manukau District Health Board, which covers 600,000 people – including some of the most diverse and highest-risk populations in Aotearoa.

Jackson has worked in the health sector for more than 30 years including internationally in public health, planning and health intelligence leaderships roles.

Recently he has been involved in the intelligence function for Covid-19, including modelling future scenarios.