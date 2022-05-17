Preventative RSV treatment for babies funded after significant outbreak last winter

Population health expert Dr Gary Jackson and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan talk to Stuff about what this winter's RSV outbreak could look like.

A preventative treatment for RSV will be funded for tamariki with severe diseases for the next two seasons, after Aotearoa saw a significant outbreak of the virus last winter.

Pharmac will be funding palivizumab for young children with severe diseases who need to be ventilated and pēpi with a high susceptibility for RSV-related illness and complications.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a highly contagious, common respiratory virus that causes lung and respiratory tract infections. It is the leading cause of hospitalisation for lower respiratory tract infections in infants.

Pharmac has widened access to a preventative RSV treatment to ensure the country’s most vulnerable pēpi (babies) are protected, including more high-risk Māori and Pacific pēpi. (file photo)

Last year saw a “really sharp, exponential increase” of RSV cases, prompting Auckland’s Starship children’s hospital to postpone operations to make room for an influx of patients. Hospitals also urged visitors, even siblings, to stay away in an attempt to stem the spread.

The spike in RSV cases last winter was likely a result of the Covid-19 environment, so Pharmac secured a small amount of palivizumab and made it available for a small group of high-risk pēpi until the end of the 2021 RSV season, director of operations Lisa Williams said.

Palivizumab is an injection, given once a month while RSV is in the community.

In addition to those who could access it in 2021, pēpi of Māori and Pacific ethnicity with a high susceptibility for RSV are also now eligible for funded treatment.

Phil Johnson/Stuff Pharmac’s director of operations Lisa Williams said they don’t yet know the size and impact of upcoming RSV seasons, but are taking a precautionary approach given last year's outbreak and the potential pressure on the health system. (file photo)

Signs and symptoms of severe RSV in infants can include: short, shallow and rapid breathing; struggling to breathe; cough; unusual tiredness and lethargy; irritability; and poor feeding.

Evidence shows that Māori and Pacific pēpi are disproportionally affected by RSV and are more likely to end up in hospital when infected, Williams said.

Including infants of Māori or Pacific ethnicity in the access criteria was an “intentional move to address medicine access inequities”.

Young children with severe lung, airway, neurological or neuromuscular disease that requires community ventilation also have high health needs and risks from the consequences of RSV infection.

“While we’re uncertain about the size and impact of the upcoming RSV seasons, we know that RSV has the potential to put additional pressure on our health system, which is already under strain as Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community,” Williams said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff New Zealand saw a significant outbreak of RSV in 2021, prompting some hospitals to postpone planned admissions for surgeries and medical procedures to make room for the increase in RSV patients. (file photo)

In a panel discussion with Stuff on Tuesday morning, Dr Gary Jackson, director of population health at Counties Manukau District Health Board echoed that it was "uncertain" what RSV would do this season.

However, the first cases were starting to appear now - earlier than the usual time in June/July/August - and would likely peak at the same time as a flu "worryingly".

Pharmac estimated approximately 940 pēpi and young children would benefit from funded palivizumab over the next two years, reducing their risk of being hospitalised with what is a “serious and distressing” experience for both babies and their whānau.

Funding will be in place from June 1 until December 31, 2023. Funding for future seasons would be assessed in late 2023.