Hutt Hospital's main building declared earthquake prone

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is demanding a commitment from Government to Hutt Hospital following it being classed as an earthquake risk

A quarter of inpatient hospital beds in the Wellington region will need to be relocated after a seismic report revealed Hutt Hospital’s main building is earthquake prone.

Hutt's politicians are promising to hold health officials’ feet to the fire to ensure the community can still access healthcare in the region, which is already beset by staff shortages and hospitals which are nearly full a fortnight out from winter.

The Hutt Valley District Health Board announced on Tuesday the Hospital’s eight-storey Heretaunga block was earthquake prone and plans were under way to move patients out of the building over time.

It houses 80% of the hospital’s beds and contains the outpatients unit, maternity and post-natal services, children’s ward, general surgery and gynaecology, and the medical ward.

The emergency department, operating theatres and intensive care unit are in a separate building ,which is understood to be safe.

The board’s chief executive, Fionnagh Dougan, declined interviews on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dougan said it was too early to determine when services might be moved, where they might go, and whether transport assistance might be available for patients.

“We can confirm that there will be no changes in the immediate future and services will be delivered out of the Heretaunga block as normal while we undertake our next steps,” she said.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Hutt Hospital’s main building is earthquake prone, staff have been told.

She confirmed the beds in the building accounted for 25% of inpatient spaces across Hutt, Wellington Regional, and Kenepuru Community Hospitals.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry feared the closure could spell the end for some medical services in the city.

“I want to be absolutely clear: today we have learned the main building at Hutt Hospital will close, and there are absolutely no plans to rebuild or remediate the site to secure health services into the future.

“Once beds, specialist services, and staff leave the Hutt for elsewhere, I’m deeply concerned they may never come back. Today may well represent the long term removal of tertiary health services in the Hutt Valley.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said the gradual closure of the block could represent the removal of health services from the Hutt Valley.

Barry called on the government and Health New Zealand – which will take over the buildings and services from the district health board in six weeks – to commit to a full rebuild at the site and a guaranteed return of the services.

It’s understood staff were notified shortly before midday on Tuesday in a memo stating patients and services would be moved out over time.

Most board members were first told of the seismic report last Friday, when a matter was urgently tabled and discussed behind closed doors. Staff are understood to have first learned of the issues on Tuesday in the memo, signed off by Dougan.

An initial assessment found the building would require extensive remedial work to get it up to acceptable levels, which would be disruptive to patients, Dougan said in a written statement to media.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Chief executive of Hutt Valley DHB Fionnagh Dougan told staff on Tuesday the Hutt Hospital main building is earthquake prone.

The DHB was, therefore, planning to shift patients and services out of the building so care could continue.

Expert engineering advice has advised “the risk to people while we take our next steps is low” and the building performed well in the Seddon and Kaikōura quakes. The DHB has not confirmed the seismic rating of the building.

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs would work with neighbouring DHBs, the Ministry of Health as well as the incoming Health New Zealand and Māori Health Authority to look at options and the next steps, Dougan said.

The DHB has several years to bring the 40-year-old building up to code.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Hertaunga Wing, centre, was officially opened in 1982 and contains most of Hutt Hospital’s beds.

The Heretaunga Wing was officially opened in 1982 by then Governor-General Sir David Beattie.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy, who is also the deputy chairperson of the Hutt Valley DHB, was confident services would not be affected over the coming months.

"Ideally this wouldn't have happened.

"From here it is about making the right decisions so that the hospital can continue to deliver its services with as little disruption as possible."

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen says the government is committed to ensuring the Hutt Valley will retain hospital facilities.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen said the Hutt Valley community needed to know as soon as possible if a full rebuild was required.

“I’m 100% committed to getting it back up to standard whatever it takes.”

She said the government would ensure the Hutt Valley would retain hospital facilities that were at least as good as those it currently had.

Remutaka MP Chris Hipkins, who is also a Cabinet minister, said all options were on the table, butthe government was committed to maintaining hospital services in the valley.

“There is no plan to reduce the level of hospital care provided in the Hutt Valley. The issues identified with the Heretaunga Block have not changed that.”

National’s Hutt South-based MP Chris Bishop said the news was concerning for the Hutt Valley community.

“We’re looking at a massive chunk of resources out of action of the Hutt and the Wellington region.”

Maternity service solution to be tabled

Hutt Valley DHB board member Prue Lamason said the issue “was huge” and confirmed most board members found out for the first time on Friday.

“(It’s) really serious. Something has to be done. But it'll be done bit by bit.”

Stuff Hutt Valley District Health Board member Prue Lamason plans to table a motion for the DHB to take over the Te Awakairangi birthing unit for women who need to give birth.

Lamason was concerned about what the news would mean for expectant mums, given the only place for women to give birth in Hutt Valley was in the hospital’s maternity ward. Ongoing issues have plagued Hutt maternity services for years.

She and fellow board member Richard Stein intended to table a motion at the next - and final - board meeting in June asking the DHB to take over the Te Awakairangi birthing unit nearby. The privately owned unit closed last year and is sitting empty.