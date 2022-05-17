Auckland woman jailed for 18 months for $74,000 disability funding fraud

Michelle Herbst received $74,282.70 in disability funding for support services that were not in fact supplied to a disabled relative. (File photo)

An Auckland woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after fraudulently obtaining close to $75,000 in disability support funding that was supposed to be going to a relative.

Michelle Herbst​, 50, was charged in January 2019 by the ministry of health’s audit and compliance team with 82 charges of using a document and one charge of altering a document.

The charges relate to Herbst receiving $74,282.70 in disability funding between September 2013 and August 2016 for disability support services that were not supplied to a disabled relative, the Ministry of Health said.

Herbst pleaded guilty in March 2020 to five representative charges relating to the offending.

She was sentenced in Auckland District Court on Monday to 18 months’ imprisonment, with leave to apply for home detention.