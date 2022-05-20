Medical students not always getting informed consent for sensitive exams - survey

Many medical students performed sensitive examinations (including vaginal and rectal checks) without following best-practice guidelines for getting informed consent, a survey has found.

Final-year University of Auckland medical students graduating in 2019 were asked to participate in an anonymous online questionnaire, asking about compliance to the national consensus statement on informed consent. Ninety-three of 265 (35%) responded.

The survey collected data on six sensitive examinations: male rectal, female rectal, female breast, male genital, pelvic (not in labour) and pelvic (in labour).

Most reported they were “not always compliant” with the consensus statement for obtaining informed consent for almost all sensitive exams.

The main exception was for female pelvic examination (not in labour) under anaesthesia, where most reported being “always compliant”.

The consensus document states consent should be explicit for sensitive examinations performed on competent, conscious patients. This may be verbal, however, ideally, it should be documented in patient notes.

In contrast, for sensitive examinations under anaesthesia, formal written consent should be obtained in advance and signed by the patient – without this “a student cannot undertake such activity”.

Ninety-three of 265 students graduating from the university’s medical school in 2019 responded to the survey, which found many were not following the guidelines for most sensitive exams.

However, a landmark 2003 study found 24% of sensitive examinations performed by medical students on anaesthetised patients in one English medical school had no consent.

The survey identified a number of factors contributing to a lack of compliance, including a lack of awareness.

Pressure from supervisors was also common. One student “was forced to perform an unconsented digital rectal examination (where a finger is inserted into the rectum) in theatre while a patient was under general anaesthetic.

“I objected to this, but was coerced into performing it anyway by the urologist.”

Supervisors were also portrayed as indifferent and unsupportive about informed consent at times, and students found it challenging to stand up to authority.

One often felt unable or unwilling to question seniors “even though I was aware the consent process was not being followed”, due to “hierarchy”.

Lead author Dr Harsh Bhoopatkar, director of the university's Clinical Skills Centre, said international research suggested this would be happening, but the extent was a surprise.

“Naturally, the findings are very disappointing.”

SUPPLIED Dr Harsh Bhoopatkar, from the University of Auckland, was the lead author on the study. He said first and foremost, patients need to be protected.

Lack of compliance was a “complex” problem, involving not just awareness, but power dynamics and structures, requiring a “whole-systems-approach”.

Bhoopatkar said the university was taking the findings “very seriously”. He hoped the paper would “serve as a lever” to address concerns, and make change.

“Bottom line is we first and foremost need to protect our patients, and then our students. The law concerning informed consent must be adhered to."

Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences Professor Warwick Bagg – a lead author on the consensus statement – was “very concerned to hear any patient was examined without appropriate consent”.

SUPPLIED Professor Warwick Bagg, deputy dean of the University of Auckland’s faculty of medicine and health sciences, said performing sensitive exams without informed consent was “unacceptable”, but also noted the survey asked whether all aspects of the statement were adhered to. For example, verbal consent may have been gained, but not written down.

It was “unacceptable” and inconsistent with what was legally required.

However, a study “showing a problem” helped such problems be addressed, Bagg said.

That most students reported being always compliant with female pelvic examinations under anaesthesia showed that system was working well: “We need to take that, and translate it across all our systems.”

Bagg said they took consent “extremely seriously” and wanted to ensure they maintained public trust and ensure students were supported to uphold the guidance.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell says we must do better on informed consent, and she’s “deeply concerned” by the study’s findings.

Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell was “deeply concerned” and “very disappointed” by the “serious lapses” shown in the finding, noting the same issue was raised in a 2016 study.

She said a lack of clinical and ethical leadership was a system failure.

“These students have not been supported. Leadership from senior doctors and nurses must be shown in rectifying this.”

McDowell said she would be paying “particular attention to people’s concerns”, and encouraged anyone who had knowledge of, or was concerned about sensitive examinations having taken place without informed consent to report their concerns to her office directly at 0800 11 22 33, or to make a complaint at www.hdc.org.nz.