Parents of premature babies 'petrified' of RSV, some in self-imposed isolation

Parents of premature babies unable to access funded RSV treatment are “petrified” ahead of winter, causing some to hunker down in self-imposed isolation.

A significant outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus saw hospitals flooded with sick babies in 2021, prompting Pharmac to this year widen access to palivizumab, an injection given once a month while RSV is in the community to protect high-risk pēpi (babies).

Last winter, mother-of-two Emma Taylor saw her healthy 2-year-old – who was born at full term – hospitalised with RSV for three days and on a drip due to dehydration.

Beau Taylor weighed just 806 grams when he was born at 25 weeks.

The New Plymouth woman said she was “terrified” about what RSV could do to “massively at-risk” younger son Beau, who was born almost 15 weeks premature.

While Beau is eligible for funded treatment, Taylor and other worried parents question why more vulnerable babies can't access the treatment as the health system braces for an influx of respiratory viruses.

RSV is a highly contagious, common respiratory virus. For healthy adults and older children, symptoms are often mild, similar to a cold.

However, infants born early or with certain risk factors (such as being Māori and Pasifika) are more likely to develop severe RSV-related illnesses and need to be hospitalised.

Emma Taylor said it seems "backwards" that it's so difficult for some parents of high-risk babies to access the treatment, and implored Pharmac to widen the criteria further.

A baby is premature if born before 37 weeks, when lungs are fully developed. Any birth before 32 weeks is considered very early.

Under the widened criteria, infants born in the past two years with severe lung, airway, neurological or neuromuscular disease requiring community ventilation (among other conditions) will be eligible for funded treatment from June 1 – December 31, 2023.

Infants born in the past 12 months at less than 28 weeks gestation or those born at less than 32 weeks who either have chronic lung disease or are Māori or Pacific are also eligible.

The impact of RSV this year is unknown as yet, but Parents of preemies were “terrified”, Taylor – involved with the ‘Mums of the NICU’ support group – said.

“A lot are not taking their kids out of the house ... taking their older children out of daycare” and “hunkering down” to avoid what they fear could be a serious threat, she said.

Geraldine and Ben Everist with son Jack, who was in ICU for four days last year on oxygen and a feeding tube with RSV.

Babies born at 32-33 weeks were still “so vulnerable”, she said: “For them to be excluded is really hard”.

Geraldine Everist’s son Jack, who was born at 32 weeks, caught RSV last winter only a month after leaving NICU.

Then 8 weeks old, he was in hospital for two weeks and in intensive care for four nights. He was on oxygen and a feeding tube, with bronchitis and a partially collapsed lung.

Everist said she believed Jack was ineligible for funded treatment this year. In a house of four children, it “feels inevitable” they would encounter RSV, flu, or Covid-19, she said.

“That’s quite scary for me, having been through it once,” the Wellington woman said.

Several studies have shown palivizumab effectiveness varies, from 45-82%.

“My biggest thing is how many other 32-plus-weekers will have to have that same awful experience ... For other little babies it will be a really hard road.”

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt said while it was ultimately Pharmac’s role to decide what was funded and for whom, eligibility criteria for palivizumab was guided by “robust” advice from clinical advisors and neonatal ICU services.

Consultant paediatrician Dr Thorsten Stanley said the success rate of palivizumab varies (studies have shown an efficacy of 45-82% against hospitalisation for high-risk infants) and treatment (given into muscle) can be “very unpleasant”.

Stanley said the eligible group was similar to what is done overseas, and would likely take into account this “balance” between efficacy and benefit.