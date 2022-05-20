Nurse who worked hospital shifts instead of being in Covid isolation fined $5500

A nurse who worked three shifts in Auckland City Hospital’s mental health unit when she should have been in Covid-19 isolation after returning from overseas has been censured and fined.

Yan Zheng​, a registered nurse, appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Friday, charged with professional misconduct.

On March 14, 2020, as the world was locking down, the government announced returnees would need to isolate for 14 days (except those from the Pacific).

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Yan Zheng worked three shifts at Auckland City Hospital’s Te Whetu Tawera mental health unit when she should have instead been in Covid-19 self-isolation.

However, on March 22, after returning from Melbourne on the 19th, Zheng worked the first of three shifts at the hospital while she should have been isolating (followed by shifts on March 24 and 28).

Zheng was employed in Auckland DHB’s bureau service, meaning she and other bureau staff would be offered shifts via an app that they could accept or decline.

After accepting and working the three shifts at Te Whetu Tawera, a senior nurse manager phoned Zheng to discuss allegations she was not isolating following overseas travel.

Zheng denied travelling to Melbourne, saying she had planned to but the course she was attending had been cancelled. The manager phoned back about 40 minutes later asking for Zheng’s passport number, so it could be checked with Immigration.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Zheng told the DHB she believed she was fine to work as she had no symptoms of Covid-19, and did not think you could pass the virus on if you were asymptomatic.

An hour later, Zheng phoned the manager back and admitted she had been in Melbourne. She said she felt physically fine and believed therefore she was OK to work, citing information she read on the World Health Organisation website.

An employment investigation found Zheng recalled being given verbal advice to isolate and a pamphlet to read on return to Aotearoa, but was “very tired” and did not read this, and could not recall all advice.

She said she did not know much about Covid-19 as she had been busy working, but falsely believed you could not pass it on if you did not have symptoms.

Zheng explained she was under “significant” financial pressure, supporting two young children and elderly parents, while her husband’s business was struggling.

A preliminary decision was made to terminate her employment, but Zheng resigned in April 2020.

Lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee, Matthew McClelland QC, said Zheng’s actions showed a “blatant disregard” for the safety of her patients, colleagues, and the community.

Despite being early in the pandemic, it was “almost inconceivable” anyone knew “that little” about Covid-19 by mid-March, especially a registered nurse working in one of the country’s largest and busiest hospitals, McClelland said.

Her actions “very much threatened” people’s health and wellbeing, at a time when the health sector was facing “tremendous pressure, uncertainty, and trepidation” from Covid-19.

Zheng’s lawyer, Bill Manning, said her conduct was “wholly out of character” after 13 “unblemished” years of nursing.

Manning said Zheng demonstrated “genuine remorse”, and had taken responsibility for her actions.

The tribunal decided to censure Zheng and fine her $5500. She will also need to complete a professional ethics course.

Chairperson Maria Dew said suspension was “seriously” considered, but was not a “proportionate” penalty in Zheng’s specific circumstances, given her “significant insight” and early admission of misconduct.

Auckland DHB has been approached for comment.