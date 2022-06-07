Distorted reflections: Eating disorder sufferers struggling to access private care

Jazmin began dieting at 13. But dieting became a deadly obsession with over-exercising and under-eating that led to an anorexia diagnosis.

Thousands of Kiwis are affected by eating disorders and the health system doesn’t have the capacity to help them. Experts warn the sector is in crisis, as Sophie Harris reports.

People with life-threatening eating disorders are paying for private treatment due to a spike in demand and ballooning wait times.

But some say private treatment has become just as unaccessible as the public system, creating even larger hurdles for those managing difficult relationships with food.

Jazmin​ was 13 when she first began dieting. That quickly became a deadly obsession with over-exercising and under-eating which has plagued the 29-year-old since.

READ MORE:

* Calls for faster, culturally-appropriate treatment for eating disorders as services plug staffing holes

* Fears anorexic patients aren't getting the help they need

* 'Pure hell': Dunedin woman had to go to the US to get help for her eating disorder



At its worst, the gym became a twice-daily activity, every calorie had to be counted and all food needed to be weighed.

A chronic fear of gaining weight would see the Auckland woman skip eating out and seeing friends.

But the first doctor she saw told her she did not have an eating disorder, she said.

“I was like, ‘Well what do I need to do to be able to be helped then?’. And I started restricting more – obviously I’m not sick enough to get better.”

Chris McKeen Kate Van Elswijk, 25, has been struggling with her eating disorder since she was a child.

A specialist gave her an official diagnosis of anorexia and orthorexia, but every step towards recovery remained a fight.

She said she was denied a referral to the public system, leaving little option but to self-fund treatment.

Auckland and Canterbury DHBs could not provide data on declined referrals. However, at the Central Region Eating Disorder Service, in Wellington, the number of people turned away had increased.

In 2021, 104 people were not accepted, up from 51 the previous year and 21 in 2017.

Capital and Coast District Health Board mental health, addiction and intellectual disability service executive director Karla Bergquist​said declined referrals had increased as a result of the increased need.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A chronic fear of gaining weight would see the 29-year-old skip eating out and seeing friends.

She said there were a variety of reasons a referral could be denied, but likely another service had been deemed more appropriate.

Lockdown disrupted Jazmin’s​ recovery. She sought private care, but most specialists had closed their books, she said.

The first clinic that contacted her said she was not eligible: “It made me feel like if they can’t help me then no one can help me.

“I have been talking about how I feel like I can’t leave the house any more and I am having suicidal thoughts, and for me to not meet criteria, like that level of discomfort isn’t enough?”

She had been on a wait list for five months when another private clinic contacted her.

Staff did a phone assessment and offered her a space, but only gave her 48 hours to accept. Each session cost $450, so she could not commit.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Clinical psychologists Zara Godinovich and Kate Hebenton have opened a new specialist eating disorders clinic to help meet increased need.

Earlier this year, clinical psychologists Dr Zara Godinovich and Dr Kate Hebenton​ opened a specialist eating disorders clinic in Auckland to help manage additional need brought about by the pandemic. They have already increased their opening hours to accommodate demand.

“As the demand and pressure on the public system grows we are being contacted by more people who are on the wait list for those services,” Hebenton said.

Both women worked in private clinics that closed their books due to long wait lists during lockdown. While their practice was accepting referrals, they were aware of clinics in Auckland where books remained closed.

“There is insufficient capacity privately and publicly to serve the need. The extra pressure created by the pandemic has highlighted the need to expand services,” Godinovich said.

The pair acknowledged the financial impact of private care meant treatment was not accessible to everyone.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Kellie Lavender says the majority of her clients have to self-fund eating disorder treatment.

New Zealand Eating Disorders Clinic co-founder Kellie Lavender​ said in January 2020, her clinic averaged 20 referrals a month. In September 2021 alone, that number was 57.

As of May this year, just under 100 people were waiting, down from 130 at the peak, with many having to wait up to four months for an appointment.

But the clinic never closed its books: “It’s helpful for people to know they are on a list somewhere, even if that means they have a long wait.”

The majority of her clients were also self-funding, which had become an ethical dilemma for the service, she said.

“A lot of people really can’t afford private and yet they are desperate and feel like it is the only option they have ... it shouldn’t be like that.”

Where to get help for an eating disorder: