'Devastated and disgusted': Dentist to face legal review after pulling wrong tooth

A dentist faces a legal review for pulling out the wrong tooth, in a case the health watchdog says “neglects the most basic requirement of a competent dentist”.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell found an unnamed dentist in breach of several rights in the patients’ rights code.

In late 2020, a man in his 40s visited his dentist because he had a sore, loose tooth he wanted removed. During the procedure, the man became concerned the dentist wasn’t removing the right tooth.

The dentist stopped the extraction midway, as there was some resistance on what should have been already a “very loose” tooth, and realised he was in the wrong spot.

Despite the man then identifying another tooth as the one requiring extraction, the dentist continued with the initial extraction – without his consent – before proceeding to pull the correct tooth.

The dentist only “briefly” asked the man about the location of the problem tooth; provided “minimal” information about the proposed treatment and “made assumptions” about his expectations for care, the report stated.

The patient, referred to as Mr A, told the HDC he recalled thinking: “Was that it? We did not discuss anything” and the dentist only had a “very quick glance” in his mouth prior to the procedure.

However, he “put [his] faith” in the dentist, as he was the specialist, and thought “maybe I’m just over-reacting”.

The dental service is managed by the local district health board and provides dental services to people with a Community Services Card.

The man told the HDC he was “devastated, disappointed and disgusted” with the care he received.

The dentist told the commissioner: “I unfortunately did not consider the patient’s wishes adequately.”

As a result of the incident, the dentist has been referred to the director of proceedings for legal review.

In her report, Caldwell stated the dentist did not obtain an adequate history from the man or conduct an appropriate clinical examination prior to the extraction and consequently failed to identify the correct tooth.

She also found the dentist did not provide the man with adequate information about the procedure; did not gain informed consent; nor maintain adequate or accurate records.

Caldwell said having a patient identify which tooth/teeth they want extracted was a “basic step” to obtain informed consent.

As well as referring the dentist to the director of proceedings, Caldwell recommended the dentist apologise to the man and undertake further training.

She also recommended the Dental Council consider whether a review of his competence was warranted and that the district health board undertake an audit of his recent extractions.