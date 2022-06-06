Distorted reflections: 'Incredible suffering' for those 'not sick enough' for treatment

Zoe Jensen, was diagnosed with anorexia in year nine.

Thousands of Kiwis are affected by eating disorders, and the health system doesn’t have capacity to help them. Experts warn the sector is in crisis, as Sophie Harris reports in the second of a three-part series.

Eating disorders are one of the deadliest mental illnesses, but experts say funding and support has never met demand. In all of New Zealand, there are fewer than 30 public beds dedicated to eating disorder patients.

Which has left many like Zoe Jensen in limbo: ‘sick’ but ‘not sick enough’ for treatment.

Jensen, 21, was diagnosed with anorexia in year nine. But, at the time was not ready to accept help: “I didn’t think I had a problem, I wanted to lose more weight before I got help, I wasn’t happy with where I was at.”

Pre-pandemic, the Wellington woman had begun to recover. But lockdown was detrimental. Being “trapped” inside with her eating disorder became a nightmare: “Every meal was tears, arguments, running outside, trying to hide food.

“I like control and I like certainty and I felt very much out of control, the isolation took a lot of that away,” she said. She began to purge and over-exercise.

“I know that’s not fun, It's not fun to have the ‘I don’t want you to die in front of me’ conversation, but, you just can’t think properly, in that kind of state.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Zoe Jensen, said she was asked to leave in-patient eating disorder treatment for being “too compliant.”.

The Central Region Eating Disorder Service (CREDS) was able to find her an in-patient bed. But, she said they discharged her without warning before her 14-day assessment period ended.

She said she asked to be a day patient, but was discharged without any follow-up.

They told her she was “too compliant” to be there, and the environment would be too “triggering” for her, she said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Jensen, no longer felt the public system was an option for her, and was self-funding private treatment.

Mental health, addiction and intellectual disability service executive director Karla Bergquist,​ said this did not align with their records.

Bergquist​ said there were many reasons a client may be asked to leave before the 14-day assessment, was completed.

Jensen said she no longer felt the public system was an option for her, and was self-funding private treatment.

“I don't get as much help as I would like purely because of how expensive things are, and how long a wait things are in the public system.”

Chris McKeen Kate Van Elswijk, 25, has been struggling with her eating disorder since she was a child.

Nicki Wilson​, of Eating Disorders Association New Zealand, said there was no doubt Aotearoa needed more services.

“Already stretched and strained services are at breaking point, and as a result, people are waiting so long to receive any help.

“We are seeing this incredible suffering, and people are sicker for longer than acceptable.”

Wilson said there were “so many” in need who could not receive help for eating disorders because DHB criteria deemed them “not sick enough”, or “too sick” and treatment-resistant.

She said the stigma and misunderstanding around eating disorders was a major barrier to treatment and recovery.

“The stereotypical teenage thin white female is really inaccurate, and extremely damaging.”

As of March, there were 241 people on public wait lists across the country.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the ministry was aware of the increase in eating disorder cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Demand on services does mean people may have to wait for support, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said work to improve early identification and treatment of eating disorders was a “priority”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Ayesha Verrall said efforts were underway to upskill health providers and school guidances counsellors on eating disorders.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall​ said $3.9 million in this year’s budget would go towards specialists services, and making sure people have accessible outpatient services.

“It's a substantial investment and will make a difference. It will enable, when it’s fully scaled up, 200 additional people to be treated a year.”

Verrall said efforts had also been underway to upskill health providers and school guidances counsellors to improve early identification and treatment.

The Ministry of Health also established an eating disorders advisory group in October last year.