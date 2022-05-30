'It felt like a fight': Many issues before man died in mental health ward

Shaun David Gray died in Palmerston North Hospital in April 2014.

A nurse told a coroner’s inquest there was a culture of trying to keep people out of the hospital’s mental health ward.

A doctor who treated Gray in 2013 prescribed methadone at more than triple the recommended dose.

A nurse who cared for a man shortly before he died in a mental health ward has raised various issues about his treatment, saying it felt like she had to fight to get him admitted to a high-needs unit.

A doctor would not take a list of medications, the nurse felt she was not listened to during a verbal handover with other staff and she felt unsupported by her unit.

Those issues arose from a culture of “gatekeeping” at the mental health unit by a senior doctor and a charge nurse.

The revelations came to light on the first day of a coroner’s inquest in Palmerston North on Monday into the death of Shaun David Gray​.

Gray, 30, died in Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward, commonly known as ward 21, on April 16, 2014.

The inquest is the first of two examining deaths at ward 21, with one into the death of Erica Hume​ – she died a month after Gray – scheduled for August.

Ward 21 is in a notoriously bad state, with chief ombudsman Peter Boshier​ saying in May it was one of the worst mental health wards in New Zealand and not fit for purpose.

A new ward is scheduled to be opened in late-2023.

‘I had no assistance’ – nurse reveals issues getting Gray into ward 21

Gray was a client of the alcohol and drug services team, with a nurse, who has name suppression, telling the inquest she was with Gray leading up to his death.

He called the day before he died to make a complaint before arriving at the alcohol and drug unit, where he later collapsed, the nurse said.

He was taken to the emergency department, where he spent the night before admission to ward 21.

He was conscious but not responding to questions in the morning, the nurse said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shaun David Gray was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital shortly before his death in the hospital’s mental heath ward in April 2014.

The handover of Gray from the emergency department to ward 21 was fraught with issues.

“I have never had an admission like that, since or before,” the nurse said.

She was told upon arrival at ward 21 staff did not want Gray there and he would only be in for 24 hours, despite him acting extremely out of character and speaking of self-harm.

She got a list of Gray’s medications from a pharmacist, but a doctor in ward 21 refused to take it despite being told how attentive Gray was about his medication.

That list ended up being thrown in a rubbish bin, the nurse said.

Another nurse on the ward appeared to not pay attention when a verbal handover took place at the nurses’ station.

“The handover felt like a fight, [with] the doctor arguing with me about if she would accept Shaun and a nurse that was not listening to me at the time.”

She also felt unsupported by her team, as two senior staff would usually go to do a handover to ward 21, she said.

“I had no assistance. At one point I actually thought they were going to refuse his admission.”

There was a culture of “gatekeeping” at ward 21, with the doctor and a charge nurse known to make it difficult to get people admitted, the nurse said.

Methadone dose triple the recommended limit

The inquest also heard Gray was on various medications at the time of his death, including methadone – a common opioid addiction treatment.

Medical records indicated he was on 390 milligrams of methadone per day in 2013, well above the recommended upper limit of 120mg per day, but Dr Sarz Maxwell.

She was working in New Zealand under a provisional licence in 2013 as she had recently moved from the United States.

A review into Maxwell’s prescribing was triggered after Ministry of Health director of mental health and addiction Dr John Crawshaw​ contacted then-Mid Central Health chief medical officer Dr Kenneth Clark​ with concerns.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Dr Sarz Maxwell, pictured in 2013, regularly prescribed methadone above recommended guidelines.

Clark then engaged a doctor, whose name is suppressed, to conduct a review, with that doctor getting others to provide feedback.

Dr Jeremy McMinn​, the co-chair of the National Association of Opioid Treatment Providers, gave feedback and noted Maxwell prescribed well above recommended rates, while also prescribing high rates of benzodiazepine.

McMinn did not believe the high doses could be explained by Maxwell having especially difficult patients.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Former MidCentral Health chief medical officer Kenneth Clark said a review was done into methadone prescriptions after a review of Dr Sarz Maxwell’s practices.

Clark said a further investigation into Maxwell’s practices did not take place after she resigned in 2013, but a review of methadone prescriptions led to a reduction in prescribed doses, Clark said.

Lawyer Tim Stephens​ put to Clark that Maxwell was hired despite being under investigation in the United States for prescribing high doses.

Clark said he knew about her issues overseas, although not the exact detail, but it was normal for doctors from the United States to come with a background of legal action against them.

He discovered throughout her time working in New Zealand she had substance abuse issues, which informed how she was managed.

The inquest is scheduled to run for three weeks.

