Influenza is here: Hospitals already awash with respiratory illnesses

It may be the first day of winter, but already rates of winter ills are “high” for this time of year, putting hospitals “under pressure”.

The rate of hospitalisations due to severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) has been increasing for the last four weeks, and is now the highest it has been all year – reaching 9.9 hospitalisations per 100,000 people.

Respiratory illnesses tend to “pretty consistently” tick up between June-August, peaking about July in a normal winter, director of population health at Counties Manukau DHB, Dr Gary Jackson, said.

ESR surveillance data shows the number of people hospitalised with severe respiratory illness is going up, and so too are FluTracking and case reports.

“Worryingly”, this seems to be happening 3-4 weeks sooner this year: and not just influenza, but other respiratory viruses, such as rhinovirus and enterovirus.

“[Influenza’s] here. It’s already affecting people, and already hospitalising people.”

In Auckland, influenza detections have been increasing over the past three weeks. The number of people in hospital with respiratory viruses is rising, and so too is the spread of viruses they’re afflicted with.

ESR data shows the most common organisms identified among patients hospitalised with respiratory illnesses in Auckland in the week to May 22 were influenza, Covid-19 and rhinovirus.

It is the first time since 2019 that influenza has been the most commonly identified virus among SARI patients.

There was increased influenza A reporting in Christchurch and Auckland in the week ending May 22, and 103 cases in total. Of these, 59 were in Dunedin, 29 were in Christchurch, 13 were in Auckland and two were in Wellington.

INSTITUTE OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND RESEARCH Both the overall number of SARI patients and the mix of respiratory infections among hospitalised patients in Auckland has increased in recent weeks.

In the week ending May 20, influenza-like-illness related calls to Healthline exceeded historical rates for all DHBs with available data, and were particularly high (relative to previous years) in Southern, Canterbury, West Coast and Auckland DHBs.

Waikato DHB on Tuesday reported the region's first eight flu cases, detected through emergency departments and primary healthcare, so this was likely the "tip of the iceberg", it said.

The percentage of FluTracking participants reporting fever and cough has also “rapidly” increased – exceeding percentages observed at this time of year in previous years.

Earlier modelling indicated thousands of people could be in hospital with respiratory illnesses on any given day this winter.

Just eight cases of flu were detected in 2020 by ESR and 14 in 2021, mainly from overseas returnees.

Jackson said last week Middlemore Hospital was “quite pressured” and “as busy as it's ever been”, and not just with respiratory viruses.

Jackson said a silver-lining of flu season starting early may mean it doesn't peak at the same time a further Covid-19 wave was expected to: around July/August.

INSTITUTE OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND RESEARCH The percentage of people reporting cough and fever via FluTracking has rapidly increased since May 1, nearly reaching an annual high achieved the week ending March 20, ESR data shows.

However, there was still the concern flu season could be a “slower burn”, with more potential for people to get sick.

Jackson implored people who have not had their flu vaccine to do so.

Ministry of Health data (as of May 20), shows 16% of the population has been vaccinated against flu this year; 57% of those over 65.

He also encouraged people with symptoms of respiratory illness, even if RAT negative, to stay home until they feel well, to limit the spread of viruses through the community.