Man not checked an hour before he died in mental health ward

Shaun David Gray’s medication was regularly changed prior to his death in April 2014.

A man who died in Palmerston North’s mental health ward seemingly was not checked by medical staff during the hour before he died, despite expressing an intention to self-harm.

The nurse who was in charge of Shaun David Gray​ on the night he died says she thought others were going to check on him while she sorted out handover notes.

The information came to light on Tuesday at an inquest into Gray’s death.

Gray, 30, died in Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward on April 16, 2014.

The unit, known as ward 21, has been under the spotlight for some time, with several patients dying either in the ward or while being given leave from it since 2014.

He was put in the ward after collapsing in an alcohol and drug unit, spending the night in the hospital’s emergency department and being lawfully ordered to have mental health treatment in the high needs unit.

Medical professionals noted Gray expressed intention to self-harm.

Statements from the nurse put in charge of his care in the unit, who has name suppression, were read to the inquest on Tuesday.

Gray was aggressive on the ward, agitated and constantly asking about his medication doses, the nurse said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Shaun David Gray died in Palmerston North hospital after being admitted to its mental health ward in April 2014.

He appeared to go to sleep around about 10pm, at which time the nurse asked if she could leave the unit to sort out notes and handover information.

She returned at 10.15pm and got permission to continue doing the notes work.

She said there was an expectation of nurses keeping an eye on each other’s patients while they sorted out notes and handover information, but she did not specifically ask anyone to check on Gray.

She was giving a night shift nurse handover information when she learned Gray was unresponsive in his room. He was later declared dead.

The nurse said she expected more senior staff on the ward that night to support her.

“I didn’t think at any point while I was out of the high needs unit that checks were not taking place.”

Other nurses on the ward are due to give evidence on Wednesday.

There was also evidence about how medication Gray had to manage opioid addiction changed in the months before his death.

His methadone dose went from 200 milligrams per day to 390mg in 2013, while he was also given midazolam – a drug commonly used before surgeries to decrease anxiety and aid with sleep.

A plan was made to reduce Gray’s dose once Dr Sarz Maxwell left in mid-2013, and especially once he was back in the doctor’s care in early-2014.

The inquest heard on Monday Maxwell was on a provisional practising certificate after arriving from the United States and regularly prescribed methadone well above the national guidelines.

Dosage rates were changed from mid-2013, with methadone dropping to 120mg and midazolam changed for triazolam, a comparable drug.

A doctor who cared for him, who has name suppression, said those changes did not appear to have negatively impacted Gray when the pair saw each other in March 2014.

Gray did, however, seem very out of character the day before his death when he showed up at an alcohol and drug unit complaining about not getting takeaway doses of methadone and having to instead go to a pharmacy for his medication each day.

“Maybe he felt he had done the hard yards. He had achieved a heck of a lot [by going down from 390mg to 120mg].”

The inquest continues.