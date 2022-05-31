Covid-19: 8436 new community cases, 18 further deaths reported

Stuff health reporter Hannah Martin hosts a panel discussion with experts on child health on Omicron and how it relates to Aotearoa's youngest residents.

There are 8436 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report an additional 18 deaths.

There are 389 people in hospitals with the virus, nine of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday afternoon.

The number of new cases reported on Tuesday saw a big jump from the 5836 cases reported on Monday, however the seven-day rolling average of new cases is down from what it was last Tuesday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Ministry of Health gave the update on Tuesday afternoon. (File photo)

Today it stands at 6885, whereas last Tuesday it was 7507.

READ MORE:

* When can you get your flu vaccine after having Covid-19?

* Warning to stay vigilant against Covid-19: 'We are not back to normal'

* Covid-19: Second peak expected to hit as early as June



The further 18 deaths take the number of publicly reported deaths in New Zealand to 1172, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths to 14.

Three of those who died were from Northland, two were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from Midcentral, two were from Nelson Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, two were from West Coast and two were from the Southern region.

One was aged in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one in their 70s, eight were in their 80s, and six were over 90. Ten were men and eight were women.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There are people in hospitals with Covid-19 in all of the country’s 20 district health boards.

In the Northern region (Northland and Auckland), the average age of those in hospital with the virus is 61.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 26 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Six were partially vaccinated, 46 had received two doses of the vaccine and 127 had been boosted.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 across Auckland and Northland (the only regions where age is reported) was 61.

The vaccination status of a further four patients was unknown.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

There were new community cases reported in: Northland (247), Auckland (2746), Waikato (679), Bay of Plenty (240), Lakes (115), Hawke’s Bay (231), MidCentral (274), Whanganui (84), Taranaki (243), Tairāwhiti (58), Wairarapa (63), Capital and Coast (682), Hutt Valley (242), Nelson Marlborough (367), Canterbury (1285), South Canterbury (176), Southern (597), West Coast (105), and two in an unknown location.

Officials also reported an additional 79 imported (border) cases.

As of Tuesday, there were 48,179 active cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Of the 8436 positive results announced on Tuesday, just 166 were picked up via PCR testing – rapid antigen tests continue to account for the vast majority of detections.

Across the country, 30 first Covid-19 vaccine doses; 47 second doses; 26 third primary doses; 873 booster doses; 24 paediatric first doses and 183 paediatric second doses were given on Monday.

To date, 96.3% of eligible people aged 12+ have had their first dose; 95.2% have had two doses, and 70.6% of those eligible have received their booster dose.

Booster uptake varies by DHB, from 65.1% in Tairāwhiti DHB, to 79.1% in Capital and Coast, the ministry's daily statement shows.