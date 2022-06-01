Sick and unwell arriving in 'unprecedented' numbers at Hawke's Bay Hospital

Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department has been hit with an unprecedented wave of unwell people.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chief medical and dental officer Dr Robin Whyman said between 125 and 140 people turned up to the emergency department on average each day but this week numbers had surged to 192 on Monday and 196 on Tuesday.

“These are numbers we have not experienced before, not even during the height of winter,” Whyman said.

“Our hospital, like many others around the country, is seeing more and more unwell people through the doors, with many needing to be hospitalised. Ten people were in hospital with flu on Monday and this jumped to 24 flu inpatients yesterday [Tuesday],” he said.

“We also understand walk-in GP clinics have been experiencing high volumes in recent days.

“Given the influx of patients, there is pressure on bed availability and we expect this pattern to continue through the long weekend and into next week,” he said.

“Add to this the high levels of staff sickness due to Covid or other illnesses, or caring for dependants with illness, means there are additional resourcing challenges to navigate,” Whyman said.

He said people with urgent needs should not hesitate to come to the hospital but anyone arriving at the emergency department with minor injuries or illnesses could expect a long wait as those needing urgent care were prioritised.

“Anyone experiencing breathing difficulties or respiratory distress should seek immediate medical attention and if it is an emergency call 111.

“Unless it is an emergency, we ask people to see their GP, go to an after-hours accident and medical centre, speak with their pharmacist or call Heathline to speak with a registered nurse for free on 0800-611-116 at any time of the day or night,” he said.