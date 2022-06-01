'Your son is not going to make it': Doctor apologises for comment about man later found dead in mental health unit

A senior mental health doctor at the hospital where a man died in a mental health unit has apologised for telling the man’s parents he was “not going to make it”.

The doctor also attended the dead man’s autopsy, despite standard protocol requiring them to not be there.

Furthermore, best practice may not have been followed when the man was admitted to the mental health unit.

The revelations came up during questioning of MidCentral Health’s former clinical director Dr Jerry Varghese​ on Wednesday at an inquest into Shaun David Gray’s death.

Gray​, 30, died in Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward on April 16, 2014.

Several other patients have since died either in the ward, known as ward 21, or while on leave from it.

Varghese said he was in the primary leadership role for the ward and mental health care.

He was questioned by Shaun Gray’s mother Christine Gray​, who said the family met with Varghese a few months before Shaun Gray’s death.

“You said to us that ‘your son is not going to make it’,” she said.

It was especially hard to comprehend the comment as Varghese had no direct contact with Shaun Gray, she said.

Varghese apologised for the comment, saying he understood how it could come across as rude or insensitive.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Multiple people have died while staying as patients in Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward.

He had reviewed Shaun Gray’s case and could see he was especially challenging, engaging in high-risk behaviours.

“If a person is leading a high-risk life...the chances are that will have its consequences at some point in the future.”

Christine Gray also wanted to know why Varghese was at her son’s autopsy, despite only a pathologist, assistant and police photographer usually permitted to be present.

Varghese said he attended on the request of the pathologist.

A key issue on Wednesday was Shaun Gray’s mental health and how it was assessed just before he was admitted to ward 21.

A doctor, who has name suppression, said Shaun Gray was assessed when he arrived at Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department the day before he died.

He was assessed as needing mental health treatment, with a legal order requiring that treatment then made.

He stayed in the emergency department overnight before being taken to ward 21.

The doctor said they expected Shaun Gray to have his mental health assessed again when he was taken to the ward.

Varghese said he expected such an assessment to happen before Shaun Gray made it to ward 21.

What exactly happened in the ward may not fully come to light, as a key person on duty when Shaun Gray was admitted is not giving evidence.

Paperwork was served on that person, telling them they were a potential witness in the inquiry, but they cannot be compelled to give evidence as they are overseas.

The inquest continues.