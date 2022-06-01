Sexually transmitted infections dropped last year but chlamydia rose with alert level change

A change in Covid-19 alert level settings likely contributed to chlamydia rates going up in the second quarter of last year – the first increase since 2019 – before decreasing again in the third quarter.

Newly released data from ESR (Environmental Science and Research), the Crown institute for surveillance and reporting of communicable diseases, shows reported rates of sexually transmitted infections – up to September 30 – decreased slightly.

Reported cases of syphilis, gonorrhoea and chlamydia dropped slightly in the third quarter of 2021 but Māori, Pacific, young people and men who have sex with men (MSM) continue to be disproportionately affected.

Dr Andrea McNeill, ESR's epidemiology technical lead, said that while a reduction in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) reported was always encouraging, it was likely results were still being influenced by the Covid-19 response.

“During the Covid-19 response there has been limited access to healthcare, reduced testing and behavioural changes, which have had an influence on the number of reported STIs,” she said.

The data, released on Wednesday, shows there were 463 cases of infectious syphilis in the 12 months ending September 30, a continuation of the overall decline in cases since mid-2019.

Most syphilis cases continue to be in men.

Men who have sex with men (MSM) were much more likely to be infected with syphilis (53%) – despite being a much lower proportion of populations. However, an increasing proportion of syphilis cases were people reporting heterosexual behaviour.

Chlamydia remains the most commonly reported STI in New Zealand.

Among heterosexual women, Māori were disproportionately impacted.

One case of congenital syphilis (passed from mother to baby) was reported during the 12-month period and cases of congenital syphilis continued to be “regularly” reported, ESR noted.

Chlamydia remained the most reported STI in Aotearoa – with the majority of cases being women aged 15-29.

There were 525 cases of chlamydia per 100,000 of the New Zealand population in the 12 months ending September 30.

Men had much lower rates of testing for chlamydia, suggesting many infections remain undiagnosed and untreated, ESR noted.

Chlamydia rates were “consistently much higher” among Māori and Pacific peoples.

Cases of gonorrhoea decreased during the third quarter of 2021 (to September 30).

As chlamydia is not a notifiable infection (meaning doctors are not required to report cases to the local public health unit), information about chlamydia is based on laboratory surveillance only.

Meanwhile, cases of gonorrhoea decreased during this quarter.

There were 139 cases per 100,000 people reported in the 12 months ending September 30 – a closer rate of infection to that reported in quarter three of 2019.

ESR stated that gonorrhoea rates had also been impacted by Covid-19 and continued to “fluctuate”.

The highest rates were consistently reported among males, with the highest proportion among MSM, compared with other groups. In men, most cases were aged 20-29 and 15-29 for women.

Gonorrhoea rates were also consistently much higher among Māori and Pacific peoples, surveillance showed.