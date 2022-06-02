Cancer Control Agency boss Diana Sarfati to take over as Director-General of Health from Ashley Bloomfield

Dr Diana Sarfati will take over as acting Director-General of Health, when Dr Ashley Bloomfield leaves the Ministry of Health at the end of July.

Sarfati is currently the head of Otago University's Department of Public Health and the chief executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency.

Bloomfield announced his resignation in April, the same day the ministry confirmed the resignation of public health director Dr Caroline McElnay and one of her deputies.

Sarfati was appointed as the inaugural chief executive of Te Aho o te Kahu in 2019. The agency was established to reduce the spread and burden of cancer in New Zealand, and action a 10-year cancer action plan.

