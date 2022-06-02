Cancer Control boss Diana Sarfati to take over as acting director-general of health from Ashley Bloomfield

Diana Sarfati is a public health researcher and head of the Cancer Control Agency.

Dr Diana Sarfati will take over as acting director-general of health, when Dr Ashley Bloomfield leaves the Ministry of Health’s top job at the end of July.

Sarfati is the former head of the University of Otago's department of public health and the current chief executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency.

Bloomfield announced his resignation in April, the same day the ministry confirmed the resignation of public health director Dr Caroline McElnay and one of her deputies.

Sarfati was appointed as the inaugural chief executive of Te Aho o te Kahu in 2019. The agency was established to reduce the spread and burden of cancer in New Zealand and action a 10-year cancer plan.

READ MORE:

* Dying cancer patients say they are waiting too long for diagnosis, treatments

* Cancer in NZ: Survival rates up, but inequities persist



She is a cancer epidemiologist and public health physician who has had a large research focus on ethnic disparities in healthcare, specifically cancer care.

When she was appointed to lead Te Aho o te Kahu, she said her priorities were reducing inequity for Māori patients and monitoring the quality of care given in different regions.

She started as a doctor in 1991.

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter confirmed Sarfati’s appointment and said Nicola Hill, the general manager of Te Aho o te Kahu, would act as the agency’s chief executive when Sarfati moved to the Ministry of Health.

While the director-general of health would continue to be the Government’s most senior adviser for health, the role was changing significantly.

Sarfati would be working beside new health sector leaders, including the heads of Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced his resignation early in April.

When he steps down, Bloomfield would have led the Ministry of Health for four years. He originally signed a five-year contract, but said it was not unusual for directors-general to step down early.

He said with the pandemic in a new phase and the health sector about to undergo significant reforms, he felt it was a good time for a new director-general to take charge. He also said he wanted to spend more time with family after maintaining a large workload during the pandemic.

Quilter said the Public Service Commission was continuing to run a recruitment process to find a permanent director-general of health.