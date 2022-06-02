Covid-19: 7870 new community cases, 13 further deaths reported

There are 7870 new community cases of Covid-19, as officials report a further 13 deaths in people who had the virus.

There are 393 people in hospital with Covid, eight of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 6937 – last Thursday it was 7095.

It comes as health officials are encouraging Kiwis to look after their health and “do their bit” to reduce pressure on the health system “through what will be a challenging winter”.

Among the 13 deaths reported on Thursday, two were in January this year, while the other 11 occurred in the past 48 hours.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1197, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 14.

One previously announced death has been removed from official totals, as it was reclassified as not a Covid-19 case.

Of those whose deaths were reported today, four were from the Auckland region, four were from Canterbury, two from Southern, and one each was from Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, and Wellington.

Four were aged in their 60s, one was in their 70s, five were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Seven were men, and six were women.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

New community cases were reported in: Northland (197), Auckland (2456), Waikato (615), Bay of Plenty (237), Lakes (107), Hawke’s Bay (232), MidCentral (296), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (204), Tairāwhiti (49), Wairarapa (59), Capital and Coast (680), Hutt Valley (247), Nelson Marlborough (332), Canterbury (1225), South Canterbury (132), Southern (617), West Coast (86), and four in an unknown location.

Officials also reported an additional 95 imported (border) cases.

UNSPLASH If you’re due for your Covid-19 vaccine, booster, or flu hab “get it now”, the Ministry of Health says, as it warns of a “challenging winter” on the horizon.

There were 48,544 active Covid-19 cases across the country as of Thursday.

Reporting delays have meant the ministry was unable to provide the vaccination status of hospitalised cases in the Northern region.

This also included the average age of those hospitalised with Covid-19. This information would be published as soon as it is available, the ministry said.

Just one district health board region – Whanganui – did not have any Covid-positive patients as of Thursday.

Health system preparedness programme clinical advisor, Dr Joe Bourne, said while winter was always busy, it was likely that this season would see increased pressure on the health system with the possibility of more Covid-19 and influenza in the community, as well as illnesses we hadn’t seen for some time, such as measles and whooping cough.

“Everyone can do their bit to reduce pressure on health services by ensuring they keep themselves well during winter.

“If you haven’t got your Covid-19 vaccination, do it now. If you’re due for your Covid-19 booster, get it now. If you haven’t been vaccinated against the flu, do it now, it’s not too late. This will help ensure health services are available for those who really need urgent care,” Bourne said.

To date, 18% of the population have had their flu vaccine this winter; 61% of those aged over 65.

Across the country, 67 first Covid-19 vaccine doses; 55 second doses; 52 third primary doses; 852 booster doses; 28 paediatric first doses and 178 paediatric second doses were administered.

To date, 72.7% of those eligible to be boosted (of the 18+) population have received their booster dose.

Across all ethnicities, 11.8% of 16 and 17-year-olds have had their booster.