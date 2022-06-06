'Of concern': More than 83,000 breast, cervical screening tests overdue

Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa speaks to Morning Report on a review looking at mammogram delays in Wellington.

More than 83,700 Kiwis are missing screening appointments for breast and cervical cancers as the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue.

The most recent National Screening Unit data shows as of December 31, about 49,780 mammograms were needed across Aotearoa to reach the breast screening coverage target of 70%.

An additional 34,000 cervical screens were needed nationally to reach pre-Covid-19 coverage levels.

Covid-19’s disruption on health continues to be far-reaching. In May it was revealed nearly 36,000 Kiwis had been waiting longer than four months for a first appointment with a specialist – twice as many as pre-Covid – prompting the Government to establish a taskforce to tackle the backlog.

Pre-Covid, Breast Screening Aotearoa was meeting its 70% target (about 392,280 women are eligible for screening each year), but the programme was under pressure. Covid-19 made that worse, the Breast Cancer Foundation said.

Tash Crosby, an ovarian cancer survivor and founder of Talk Peach Gynaecological Foundation, was “concerned” the cervical screening backlog could lead to more cancers, particularly among minority ethnic groups.

“Putting smears on the backburner will have extremely bad consequences.”

Crosby said it was important people got any symptoms that were not the norm investigated, rather than wait to be called up for screening.

“Don’t leave your health to chance. Cancer does not stop in a pandemic.”

Bowel cancer screening was less disrupted.

The programme paused sending out new invitations under alert levels 3 and 4, between March-June 2020, meaning 50,000 invites were not sent in that time. None remained outstanding.

However, Bowel Cancer New Zealand medical advisor Professor Frank Frizzle said there were also “huge” delays to colonoscopy services, while the health sector was running at about “50% capacity”.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Dr Diana Sarfati, chief executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, says it is not just screening that was disrupted and fixing the backlog will take time.

Cancer Control Agency: Te Aho o Te Kahu chief executive Dr Di Sarfati​ said “any disruption to any aspect of cancer diagnosis is of concern to us”.

However, Aotearoa’s Covid-19 response limited the impact on services, therefore resulting in “a lot less” disruption than some other countries, Sarfati, who will be taking on the acting director-general of health role, said.

Disruption was “complex”, involving the impact on services, coupled with some people being less inclined or nervous to access healthcare.

There weren’t overnight fixes, either, she said. Breast screening required specialist equipment and personnel, and there was “not a huge amount” of surge capacity to begin with.

Breast screening clinics were staying open longer and at weekends, she said. Work was being done to increase the screening workforce and make it easier to reach and recall women for screening.

Likewise, pressure on colonoscopy services pre-dated the pandemic, Sarfati said – work was underway to broaden the workforce and assess those most at-risk to streamline waiting lists.

There was cause for some reassurance, however. Australian modelling on likely implications of similar screening disruptions found it difficult to detect an impact on breast cancer mortality, Sarfati said.

Sarfati said Aotearoa’s screening programmes were good and evidence suggested so long as “we keep focussing on recovery, and those at risk – such as Māori and Pacific women – we would expect that the impact on the population may not be as great as one may think”.