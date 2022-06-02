Nurse describes Palmerston North mental health ward's bullying, undermining behaviour

A nurse says Palmerston North Hospital’s ward 21 had a culture of bullying when Shaun Gray died in April 2014.

A nurse who worked in Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward, where several people have died in the past decade, says the ward has a culture of bullying.

The nurse said she was isolated and constantly undermined, while staff who left encouraged her to follow them as she would never get respect there.

She also said the way patient information is handled in the hospital makes the job far more difficult.

The nurse, who has name suppression, made the comments while giving evidence at an inquest into the death of Shaun David Gray.

Gray, 30, was found dead in the ward on April 16, 2014.

He spent the final months of his life having his medications and doses, which he took for opioid addiction issues, regularly changed.

Known as ward 21, the unit has been under the spotlight for some time, with several patients dying either in the ward or while being given leave from it in recent times.

The nurse who gave evidence on Wednesday was in ward 21 when Gray was admitted but not when he died.

She said ward 21 did not have a great team environment, lacking real teamwork. She felt bullied, unsupported and isolated almost from the moment she started there.

“It was straight into being undermined in my practice.”

Supplied Shaun Gray died in Palmerston North Hospital’s mental health ward in April 2016.

The inquest earlier heard ward 21 was short-staffed and a culture of gatekeeping existed, with senior staff resistant to people being admitted.

The nurse said Gray was generally fine when she had treated him in the past.

But he was very different when he arrived in ward 21’s high needs unit on the day he died.

“The first thing I saw was the terrible distress he was in.”

The nurse also spoke about how difficult it was to figure out Gray’s needs and to get end-of-shift paperwork done.

She was unable to thoroughly read Gray’s notes when he arrived, partly because everything was paper-based.

“There is no access before admission.

“Having access to read electronic notes is so helpful [as] you identify risks and know what to expect before someone comes to you.”

It was also extremely hard to get end-of-shift paperwork done, as she needed to get a nurse to cover her patients so she could leave the high needs unit to attend to the task.

She also felt pressure to get back to her patients as soon as possible, partly due to how she was treated.

“I was just trying to be quick.”

Another nurse, who worked the shift after the nurse who gave evidence on Wednesday, previously told the inquest about similar time pressure.

The inquest continues.