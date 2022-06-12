'I kind of feel like the mother hen': Who is millionaire philanthropist Chloe Wright?

Millionaire philanthropist Chloe Wright styles herself as a champion of women's rights, fighting against a Government she says doesn't care about maternity. So who is Wright, why does she want public money, and who stands to gain? Michelle Duff reports

Chloe Wright appears as a vision in the open doorway of her Ōmokoroa mansion, blonde hair and tulle skirt framed in the light. “Come in,” she says, two small Maltese crosses bounding around her Guess sneakers as she leads me through the foyer. Before we enter the front room, she pauses.

“How did this happen?,” she asks, presumably in reference to me, a Stuff reporter, travelling from Wellington to Tauranga to spend a day with her for this feature, a trip which has been more than two months in the planning with her public relations people and included attempts to pre-negotiate what would be on and off the record and a reassurance that the aim of this article would be to promote Wright’s lobby group, Mothers Matter. “I’m a bit anxious.”

Chloe Wright is one of the richest people in the country, this month named on the NBR rich-list for the second year in a row with husband Wayne Wright.​The pair are behind the largest early childhood education franchise, Best Start, run by former National MP Tony Ryall. In 2015, they restructured this successful family business, which receives $200m in government funding each year, into a tax-exempt charity.​

As chief executive and trustee of the Wright Family Foundation (WFF), she personally funds organisations from Plunket to Perinatal Depression and Anxiety Aotearoa and The Parenting Place, and was in 2020 made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to philanthropy, education and health. ​

Over the past eight years she has built four privately-run birthing centres, where low-risk women can birth and stay for free. She thinks they should all be taxpayer funded, and has launched a nationwide campaign attacking Government maternity policy. (During the reporting of this story, it was also revealed the Wright family are the sole backers of former state broadcaster Sean Plunket’s new media outlet, The Platform.)

But who is Chloe Wright? She’s a driven and energetic mother of five in her 70s, and grandmother of 11, with a razor-sharp business acumen and strong desire to care for and protect women and babies, and uplift families through education. She adores childbirth and maternity, believing the postnatal period where a woman is learning how to be a mother and bonding with her child to be sacrosanct, a golden opportunity to set the path of a life.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Wrights’ Ōmokoroa home.

“Our first one, I couldn’t believe the miracle of him,” she says. “I’ve had the most intense feeling when I've had my babies, in fact, a paranoia that someone would knock at the door and say, ‘We mixed them up, it's not yours,’ and try and take them away.”

She’s bubbly and charismatic, with a story at hand to illustrate any point, a wicked sense of humour and the contagious giggle of a confidant.

She is also the kind of person who would shamelessly attempt to control the narrative before you’ve even met, then switch tactics in the hallway.

That’s a ballsy move, but perhaps not entirely unexpected. Wright is adamant her birthing centres provide a solution to the current crisis in maternity care, and more specifically maternal mental health. She built them on her own, expecting authorities to see their value and public dollars to follow. Now that hasn't happened, she's getting active.

”I was hoping that the Ministry of Health would recognise...that a dollar spent at this stage saves a lot of money later on. We know it works, and that’s the thing that really makes me cross.”

She is righteous in this belief. In Counties-Manukau, Wright built Nga Hau Birthing Centre in May 2019. After it opened, she enlisted a Pasifika consultancy to help convince the DHB to fund it. It declined, saying it already had three birthing units in Papakura, Pukekohe and Botany as well as Middlemore Hospital.

So she sent them an invoice – for $170,000. “We continue to provide primary birthing and postnatal care to the mothers of Manukau but it is a strain on our finances and we are not able to expand,” she wrote. “I trust you can find a way to pay this account and look forward to the day we can both enjoy a partnership to provide these wanted services.”

SUPPLIED Tax invoice sent to Counties-Manukau DHB by Chloe Wright for services it had not contracted for.

The DHB did not pay. General Manager of Women’s Health Mary Burr said it was “most unusual” to receive an invoice for services that were not agreed to.

At this point in what she now considers a fight for women’s rights, Wright takes the rejections personally. She has approached the Ministry of Health and Government ministers, but says she’s been stonewalled. (Little's office provided a letter dated 21 June last year in which the Minister commended her advocacy and reiterated birth centres were not funded nationally.)

“You know, with the Government or the Ministry not talking to me, if they just ask themselves the simple question, ‘What does she gain out of this?,” Wright says.

“Then I gain nothing.”

The Wright solution

A glass hits the wall. A young woman of colour sits on a swing, with a bloodied lip and visible bruises. Cut to her partner, a young Pasifika man, threatening her. There is a pregnancy test, positive. The rest of the short film, entitled Who Holds Our Mothers, follows the woman as she tries to seek help from her alcoholic Māori father, and then is shown alone, upset, heavily pregnant and smoking a cigarette. Next she’s holding a baby, yelling at a stranger, and we see evidence of self harm.

She ultimately commits suicide, and the next scene is her funeral. We then see her devastated father tip out his booze and join a protest with a photograph of his dead daughter affixed to a placard saying “Mothers Matter.”

“We approached the Government for help. They turned us away. Raise the Red Flag,” the text on the ad reads.

At the beginning, there is a statistic from the Perinatal & Maternal Mortality Review Committee; maternal suicide rates here are five times that of the UK, and seven for “at risk” communities.

The short film was launched at a Mothers Matter event at parliament in March 2021, hosted by National MP Louise Upston​ and attended by Sir Peter Gluckman, a range of cross-party politicians, and Gemma McCaw.

SUPPLIED A still image from the Mothers Matter 'Who Holds Our Mothers' advertising campaign, led by Wright Family Foundation director Chloe Wright.

The same evening, Upston issued a press release praising the campaign for showing the urgency needed to address maternal suicide, saying adopting her 3 Day Stay Bill would make a huge impact.

The bill would “see all mothers receive a minimum of three days in a postnatal facility after the birth of their child”. It would also create ring-fenced maternity funding of up to $20m for postnatal stays.

This could spell centralised, guaranteed subsidies for Wright’s network of private birthing centres – and no more appealing to DHBs.

Wright, who says she talks frequently to Upston because they're “on the same wavelength”, says she is apolitical. She has given to political parties, but won’t say which ones. “I’ve contributed to three of the major parties, but it’s been about policy.”

(Wayne Wright was one of the biggest donors to National in 2016, with two donations totalling $32,450. Stuff couldn’t locate any donation for Labour or any significant donation under Chloe's name in electoral records.)

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Kirsten Van Newtown started a petition for the government to start taking maternity seriously after her experience with a high risk pregnancy at Wellington hospital. (First published April 9, 2021)

The stated mission of the Mothers Matter campaign, which focuses on a woman’s right to choose where she gives birth, is for “better health and wellbeing outcomes for new mums” and “best care during pregnancy.” and “well-resourced birth care.”

It says it is also about “raising women’s awareness” of their entitlement to up to 48 hours of postnatal care, with Wright saying women are being kicked out of hospitals far too soon. (This is a documented reality for some women.)

But Wright's methods are not without critics. The Mothers Matter campaign heavily features imagery of women of colour – battered by brown men, or alone – and borrows, in a name reminiscent of civil rights movement Black Lives Matter, and “raise the flag” call to action, from social justice narratives around equality. When the first advertisement ran on TV, it was pulled after complaints laid to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), including for its depictions of suicide and Māori.

Wright is unrepentant. “There were like four people in ivory towers, four academics who wrote and that chap from the New Zealand Mental Health Foundation.

“There were two academics who asked me to take it off [the air], they wrote ‘You’re making money out of Māori.’ Where that came from I cannot begin to imagine in the world, that was the most ridiculous thing, and they actually need to answer to that.”

(There are three ASA decisions with a total of 22 complaints, 13 of which were partly upheld.)

I asked two Māori academics what they thought. Dr Karaitiana Taiuru ​said he counted 12 negative stereotypes of Māori, and said he found it “quite disturbing”.

SUPPLIED A still from the Mothers Matter 'Who Holds Our Mothers' advertising campaign, led by Wright Family Foundation director Chloe Wright.

“ Why did the mother have to hold the cigarette with the baby, for example. Why did the grandfather have the alcohol problem? Why the state house with the lawns not mowed? It’s like Police Ten 7.”

Dr Leonie Pihama said Māori women are overrepresented in maternal health statistics because of structural racism, and access to healthcare. “I think it’s problematic the organisation promotes itself with so many images of Māori, and want funding from the state. It’s co-opted, it’s misinformed, it commodifies, and it clearly lacks meaningful engagement with Māori organisations.”

Wright says the advertisement got the tick from her Māori cultural advisor, whose eyes were “moist,” after viewing it. Was there a reason indigenous women are used? “The stats show that’s where it’s happening more,” Wright says.

“I said, ‘We have to tell a true story. This is not about Māori or Tongan or Samoan or whatever.

“As I say to my friends in South Auckland, I'm just kind of a pink muddy colour. I don’t want to be called white, and I don’t want to call you brown. You can call yourself brown, and you can call yourself whatever, but I just call myself a pink muddy colour.”

Mothers Matter has gained a large following on Facebook, with a total of more than 40,000 likes and followers. I ask if this growth has been organic. Wright and her PR person assure me it is, with the biggest feedback from women thanking them for listening. “It’s just happened,” Wright says.

(Facebook’s analytics, designed to provide advertising transparency, show five Mothers Matter ads run since October 2020 were removed by Facebook for breaching its policies, which require ads it identifies as being about social issues, elections or politics to run a disclaimer to make it clear who is behind it. Two ads run in March 2021, the same time as the short film, received more than 60,000 views before being deactivated a day later.)

In its print advertisements in national newspapers and on social media Mothers Matter now often calls for women to share their experiences. Wright has the number 0800 Jacinda, where women can ring and record their birth trauma.

I ask whether it's ethical, using these women’s stories. “I wouldn’t say using, I’d say allowing them, giving them the space to use their voices. We’re not using anyone because we’re not gaining anything from it, they will ultimately gain and the people who follow them will gain, that is the big difference,” Wright says.

And her cause is good, right?

Researchers, clinicians and public health experts agree that the first 1000 days of a child’s life is integral to their development.

Reports including the PMMRCs, the National Maternity Monitoring Group, an evidence brief from Sir Peter Gluckman, and Ahurutia Te Rito, It talks a Village by Holly Walker for the Helen Clark Foundation, echo that mother’s mental health needs urgent attention.

Outside the most tragic cases, Walker says there is another layer of up to 30 per cent of women who experience postnatal distress. “There's good evidence a supportive birth environment makes a big difference.” Parenting educator Nathan Wallis, obstetric anaesthetist and influencer Dr Morgan Edwards, and Dame Lesley Max have all appeared in recent Mothers Matter videos.

But the solution is not simple. If the disproportionate deaths of brown mothers and babies and maternal mental health is the main concern, then limited government funding needs to be specifically targeted towards that, Te Tātai Hauora o Hine National Centre for Women's Health Research Aotearoa director Professor Bev Lawton (Ngāti Porou) says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Chloe Wright in a large room in Bethlehem. ”You can have family in these bigger rooms but it’s always about the mother, what the mother wants. It does give me a buzz. It gives me a heck of a buzz, actually, when I come in here.”

“There definitely needs to be a change in our maternity system, but I don’t think multiple birthing centres is what you need. Distance issues, transport issues, money, and racism is a large part of why we (Māori and Pasifika) aren’t getting the same care. We need better access to evidence-based care early and structural change."

When it comes to the state of postnatal care, College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said women should not feel they have to go home before they’re ready, and that decision should be made in discussion with their lead maternity carer.

But women were already allowed to stay beyond 48 hours, if there’s a clinical need. The main issues in maternity wards were a chronic workforce shortage and lack of beds, and ring-fenced funding wouldn't fix that, she said.

“I don’t know if offering everyone a three-day stay by automatic right is going to change the world. Some women want to go home almost as soon as they’ve had their baby, some want to stay longer.”

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff Maternity care has been dubbed the "Cinderella Service" by those who work in it for years. Is outsourcing elements of it to private foundations the answer?

Eddy says the College of Midwives supported more primary units and had no objection to them being privately or publicly run. It has arguably worked elsewhere – in Auckland, National Women's Hospital has funded private maternity hospital Birthcare for 13 years, last year to the tune of $6m. “We would say we would like all women to have access to primary birthing facilities, so we support her [Wright’s] intent and good on her, she’s taken the bull by its horns.

“A lot of DHBs aren’t necessarily invested in them, so Chloe has seen a gap in the market. I think maybe the way she’s gone about it has not helped her enter the game.”

The Ministry of Health say since its mental health stocktake in 2021 it has allocated $500,000 per year improve DHB services. A Maternity Action Plan would strengthen services for new parents. It had also given $7 million to expanding pregnancy and parenting services in Bay of Plenty and Whanganui, and $16 million since 2019 for support pilots for intensive support to young parents in pregnancy, including health, housing, and employment.

The business of women’s empowerment

The large room in the Bethlehem Birthing Centre in Tauranga is all soft decor, a large wedge-shaped spa for water births in the corner.

Wright went shopping for them herself. “I hop in the bath, and I’m moving around, and a lady came over and said ‘Can I help you?’ and I said ‘I’m just assuming the position,’ and then I got the giggles,” she says.

Everything is designed to support natural birth, including hooks in the ceiling for gravity birthing. “John Key opened this centre, and he said ‘What are they for?’ I said ‘They’re for naughty politicians, we hang them up’,” Wright says, mischievously.

Birthing units are for pregnant people considered good candidates for drug-free, vaginal birth. There is no pain relief other than nitrous oxide gas. If women or babies need medical attention, they are transferred to Tauranga Hospital. In 2021, there were 431 births and 803 postnatal stays at Bethlehem.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cami Hancock and partner Marcus Vercoe cradle their newborn daughter.

New mum Cami Hancock ​is cuddling the baby she delivered just hours ago. She chose Bethlehem because she could stay in comfort with her husband. “It’s as close to home as you’re going to get. Just having everything set up, and my midwife was here, and even having the extra midwives, was just awesome.”

Evidence suggests birthing in a primary unit is safe for healthy women, lessening the likelihood of medical interventions such as caesarean sections. Yet their use nationwide has been in decline, with more women opting to birth in hospital or having to because of complicated pregnancies.

This and midwife shortages have forced the closure of many units, mostly run by DHBs.

Wright wanted to create a purpose-built centre after she saw the way her daughter and daughter-in-law were treated during birth. “I saw birthing was different from when I was having children, in that mothers were not staying and being taken care of like I was,” she says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff High tea is served in the birthing centre.

Care at Bethehem is free, with labour, birth and stay covered by the Bay of Plenty DHB, who say it “adds enormous value” to availability of choice for women and takes pressure off the hospital. Wright says this does not cover all their costs, with WFF paying $300,000 last year.

But not all DHBs are interested

In the Hutt Valley, Wright opened the Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre in 2019 – again, without an agreement with the DHB for funding – and mothballed it three years later, by which time her charity was putting $1.5m into the centre each year, she says.

Documents show the DHB didn’t fund the centre because it felt its main focus should be on improving equity for Māori, Pasifika, disabled and vulnerable women, and the birthing centre would cost it at least $1m a year, would leave the DHB dealing with the complex births, and would not achieve these aims.

A $9m Government boost for maternity in the Hutt would be used within the hospital.

Wright says this is misguided.

So, what do women want? In the Hutt, advocacy groups have formed and petitioned to keep the centre open. Hutt Maternity Action Trust was formed after a 2018 review found multiple issues with the maternity services, some of which had contributed towards unnecessary deaths of babies. Spokeswoman Meg Waghorn ​said action was still needed. “Women just want certainty, and this is urgent.”

Hutt Families for Midwives spokesperson Natalie Horspool ​said mums didn't care who ran the centre. “There was huge community support to keep it open. My first birth was in a hospital and it was so traumatic, I’d never want to go back there, but if you can’t have a home birth there’s no choice.”

SUPPLIED Selah Hart, chief executive of Hāpai Te Hauora, said Nga Hau would be a good option for whānau in Otahuhu, Mangare, Papatoetoe, Onehunga and Otara.

In South Auckland, Māori public health advocacy group Hāpai Te Hauora's chief executive Selah Hart said Nga Hau is a welcome option. Hart says she was made to leave Middlemore Hospital two hours after her first baby was born to drive the 15 minutes to the Botany Downs unit, by which time her baby’s temperature had dropped dangerously. With her last child, in 2021, she stayed in hospital, but it was horrible, she said.

“There was not even any teabags and sugar to make a cup of tea after birth, it was yuck. If anything, it feels like we’ve gone backwards in maternity. That centre could be the catalyst of change for service offer for those areas if it was resourced in the right way, and it would take the pressure off Middlemore.”

‘It’s to do with the Wright family, because we’re doing things’

Three times during the day, Wright tells me she designed their home 40 years ago. She doesn’t want the photographer to take pictures of her in the most ornate rooms of the house. She says there are assumptions made about the family, and she’s faced horrendous abuse.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wright says she’s faced abuse and been called a ‘filthy rich pig.’ “It’s do to with the Wright family, because we are doing things.”

For lunch, with The Parenting Place management whose contract is up for renewal, Wright serves a salmon, avocado and beef salad and lemon meringue she prepared herself. “I love cooking, I love looking after people,” Wright says.

Growing up in a state house in Lower Hutt, her dad worked for the postal service while mum looked after the kids.

“In the winter we had yesterday’s bread chopped up with some sugar sprinkled over it, and scalding milk. We always had that basic sort of meal that your mother cooked, and our dad was always there. It’s what drives me.

“We got smacked, and we damn well deserved it, but that’s what they did in those days. We had absolute security, and what I see all the time when those mothers are pushed out [of hospital] they don’t have that connection, they don’t have the space to get those hormones going with someone caring about them.”

The Wrights have made their fortune through a series of businesses and investments, including manufacturing crib retaining walls here and internationally, Kiwifruit orchards, and telecommunications. Their portfolio includes more than 75 properties. ​They run the biggest private ECE provider in the country, BestStart Educare, formerly known as Kidicorp. It has 260 centres, and receives more than $200m a year in child-based Government funding. In 2020 it also claimed $26m in Covid-19 wage subsidies

It transformed Kidicorp into a tax-free charity by selling it to the Wright Family Foundation in 2015, who bought it by “borrowing” money from the Wright Family Trust. No physical money exchanged hands.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Wright, who is in her 70s, says her friends are off travelling and playing golf while she is still dedicated to the cause she cares so much about.

Each year, around $20m of its profits go directly into the Wright Family Trust to repay the loan. Around a quarter of all the rent paid by the charity goes to childcare properties owned by Wayne Wright. ​

While all perfectly legal, some like University of Auckland professor of taxation law Craig Elliffe say the transparency of private foundations needs to be addressed. “The money that the charity generates that is tax-exempt should be used for charitable purposes, not for repaying loans, not for paying rent to the same people who set up the charity. There needs to be a big connection between the charitable purpose and the funds that are getting the exemption.”

Wright says she has never received a salary for her work. I later ask exactly how much the WFF gave to charity last year (there is no reference to any amount in published accounts) and how much went to the Wright Family Trust.

She does not respond.

The Mother Hen

What does the future hold? Does it matter who provides maternity care, what their personal politics are, where the money goes and how it’s secured as long as families and their babies are happy and cared for?

Wright, for her part, says she’s not planning to open any more centres. She says she’s focusing on continuing to platform mother’s voices, with Mothers Matter about to launch an online village for women to communicate and connect. She wants to prevent more women going through awful postnatal experiences. And to be honest, she doesn’t care what people think of her.

“You've got to believe that what you're doing is for the good of others. And yes, you will have people criticising you, and you'll have people try and take you down and all that. You can't let that be a block you can't get to if there are such things as the Pearly Gates one day and ask the question,’ What did you do with this life that you were given? Oh, I didn't actually do anything because I thought someone might criticise me. That's not good enough,’ she says.

Raising her children, she used to read them the story of the Little Red Hen. In the classic folktale, the red hen runs around doing everything without help. No-one will help her harvest the wheat or bake the bread.

In the end, all the other animals want to eat it.

“I kind of feel like the mother hen. I feel like I've got all the mothers in the country under my wings, or under our wings. I really feel so protective.

“But at the same time, I want to get them and throw them in the air and let them fly.”