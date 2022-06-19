DHBs short medical specialists they need amid 'dire' staff shortages – survey

Health boards nationwide report being short specialists needed to provide safe, quality care to patients, with one DHB saying it needs 50% more doctors to keep up with demand.

A union says the findings highlight how “dire” shortages are.

Hospitals are reporting record long wait times: this week, a woman who left Middlemore Hospital’s overloaded emergency department due to an hours-long wait died after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Unsplash District health boards are reporting significant staffing shortfalls far in excess of advertised vacancies, when asked by a union how many staff they require.

Meanwhile, short-staffing in Wellington saw a woman wait two days to deliver her stillborn baby.

While Covid-19 and winter demand, have brought medical workforce staffing shortages into the spotlight, the issue has been long-standing.

Earlier this year, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (a union representing doctors and dentists working in health boards) surveyed heads of department and clinical directors around the country to gauge staffing levels – with preliminary results released this week.

Supplied Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) director of policy and research Dr Charlotte Chambers.

Respondents were asked to assess how many full-time specialist positions were needed in their department, ideally, to run a service that was safe and sustainable for both patients and staff.

While not all DHBs responded (four of 20 were yet to reply), many reported “significant” staffing shortfalls “far in excess” of advertised vacancies – with a 22% overall estimated staffing shortfall (from an approximate response rate of 50%).

“We found time and time again that the estimated additional full-time staff required far outstrips formal vacancies,” director of policy and research Dr Charlotte Chambers said.

In some DHBs, the reported shortfalls were far worse than others.

Wairarapa DHB reported needing 50% more senior medical officers just to keep up with demand.

At Southern DHB, the services that responded said they had 18.77 formal vacancies advertised, but said they required an additional 61.7 people – a difference of 329%.

Eunika Sopotnicka Chambers said doctors will always put patients’ needs above their own, but a significant proportion are burning out. (File photo)

Northland DHB reported having 5.86 formal vacancies across the surveyed services, but said they required an additional 23.5 – a 400% difference between formal and estimated vacancies.

Many clinical directors said it was difficult to cover short-term sick leave and annual leave and had “significant issues” finding locums to fill gaps and provide cover, particularly in regional hospitals.

Chambers said Aotearoa had 125 hospital specialists for every 100,000 people. Australia had 154.

While shortages were happening across the sector, it was more acute for some specialities, including emergency medicine and radiology.

The workforce was also ageing – specialities like intensive care, psychiatry, public health and some surgical subspecialties had fewer registrar trainees than specialists over the age of 55, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says hospitals are under “serious pressure” this winter.

Thin-stretching of services was causing doctors to burn out: an ASMS survey released in May found half of frontline senior doctors were at breaking point – and there had been no improvement for five years.

“Doctors will always ensure quality of patient care, but they do that at the expense of their own wellbeing. That can’t be sustained in the long-term,” Chambers said.

Health Minister Andrew Little said this week staff absences were putting pressure on hospitals but he had confidence in the health system.

“The hospital system has periods when it is under pressure, including times when it is under serious pressure.

“I am confident we have a health workforce that is dedicated to providing the best care possible to patients even when under pressure caused by extraordinary circumstances such as at present.”

The Government was addressing national workforce shortages through recruitment campaigns, training programmes and ironing out pay settlements with various unions, he said.