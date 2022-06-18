PM 'asking experts' as pressure mounts to reintroduce compulsory masks in schools

Jacinda Ardern has ‘asked experts for their views’ on masking in schools.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she’s asked health experts for their views on reintroducing mask mandates in schools, as hospitals struggle with Covid and flu patients.

She’s encouraging people to continue to get vaccinated for both Covid-19 and the flu as the health system battles under significant pressure.

Ardern was at the Remarkables ski field on Saturday and was asked about growing pressure to mask children in schools. Mask mandates in schools were dropped in April – a move criticised at the time.

Schools have also said they are at breaking point amid a shortage of relief teachers and Covid and winter illnesses.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, April 4

* Covid-19: How the updated traffic light system works

* Loosened Covid rules bring measure of relief for a careworn society



Ardern said schools had welcomed the ability to decide how to incorporate masks into their own communities.

However, “we've asked our experts to give us their view on mask mandates in schools”, she said.

“Remember that masks continue to be encouraged in school environments, but what we've moved to is a system where individual schools are able to work through their different circumstances and how they wish to apply the use of masks.”

SUPPLIED Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

Asked if the country would move back into a ‘red’ traffic light system due to the pressures on the health system, Ardern said she wouldn’t get in front of the regular reviews the system had.

The country moved to the orange setting in April. At that time Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Covid peak had passed, as there were on average 100 fewer people in hospital than when the Government last reviewed its Covid-19 settings and deaths were also trending down.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases was on Friday reported as 5247 – the previous week it was 6075. There were 370 people in hospital on Friday, including nine cases in ICU or HDU.

Ardern wouldn’t comment on a possible traffic light setting change.

“I won't get in front of that – but our case numbers are coming down relative to when we moved into orange. Our hospitalisations and our ICU numbers have come down, but what we're seeing in terms of respiratory illness in our hospitals right now is roughly, about a third are Covid, about a third are flu, and about a third are others,” she said.

“So we need to continue to encourage people, yes use marks, yes get vaccinated for both Covid and the flu this season, it's critical to keep the pressure off our hospitals.”